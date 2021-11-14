Liverpool boss Klopp says Trump & Boris Johnson elections a 'bad sign for the whole world'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has expressed his belief that the elections of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson were a "bad sign for the whole world".

Trump became the 45th president of the United States in 2016, while Johnson landed the British prime minister post three years later as he replaced Theresa May at Number 10 Downing Street.

The former proved to be one of the most controversial figures in the history of American office and the latter's handling of the coronavirus crisis has been widely criticised, with Klopp baffled as to how the two men were able to gain power in the first place.

What's been said?

The German head coach said on Gabby Logan’s Mid-Point podcast: "I have to say at the last two elections, first with Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, that’s really a bad sign for the whole world that this can happen because everybody knew beforehand that it will not work. But we still let it happen as a society and I cannot believe that.

"One is now gone and the other one struggles still. It’s incredible."

Klopp also singles out Farage

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage also fell afoul of Klopp's wrath, with the Liverpool manager claiming that people with "common sense" are overlooked in British politics.

Article continues below

"Why do we let people like Farage and Johnson lead any kind of group of people in any direction?" Klopp added.

"Obviously people with common sense are not needed or used. They should be, but that’s the problem: the people we vote for or the whole system that gives us opportunity to vote for these kinds of people."

Further reading