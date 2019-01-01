Liverpool boss Klopp provides Matip injury update ahead of Salzburg clash

The Cameroon international will not return to action for the Reds this year as he continues his recovery from injury

manager Jurgen Klopp has provided injury update on Joel Matip ahead of their game with Red Bull of Salzburg on Tuesday.

The international last played for the Anfield outfit against on October 20, owing to a knee injury.

The centre-back has only featured 10 times this season for the Reds before the setback and will not return to action this year, along with Fabinho.

“It’s clear they will not be in before Christmas; not this year, actually. So why should we ask every five seconds if there’s some improvement or not?” Klopp told the club’s website.

“I know everybody involved is doing whatever they can. There will be a moment when somebody comes to me and tells me, ‘One week for him, two weeks for him’ and I’ll start telling you.”

Liverpool top Group E with 10 points and a draw against Salzburg will ensure their progress to the knockout stage of the tournament.