No contact from Liverpool or Bayern over Werner, says Leipzig CEO

The German striker is reportedly a man in demand but Oliver Mintzlaff says he has heard nothing from two European giants as of yet

CEO Oliver Mintzlaff says he has received no contact from or regarding Timo Werner.

Werner has enjoyed a superb 2019-20 campaign with Leipzig, firing 27 goals in 36 games in all competitions.

The 24-year-old's prolific output in the final third has helped Julian Nagelsmann's side rise to third in the standings, just five points behind Bayern in the race for the title.

More teams

Werner has been consistently linked to both Liverpool and Bayern in recent months, and even admitted that he would be a "good fit" for the former during an interview in February.

The forward is under contract at Red Bull Arena until the end of the 2022-23 season, but Leipzig are reportedly willing to listen to offers in the region of £50 million ($63m) for a prized asset this summer.

Mintzlaff insists that no one from Anfield or the Allianz Stadium has been in touch to discuss a possible deal for Werner, who he believes would be better off continuing his development at Leipzig for the time being.

"Neither Jurgen Klopp nor [Bayern chairman] Karl-Heinz Rummenigge contacted me," Mintzlaff told General-Anzeiger.

"We are happy that we were able to extend the contract with him until 2023. He played a really strong first half of the season.

"We also believe that we are still a very good stage for Timo Werner on which to develop as a international."

Mintzlaff went on to play down Leipzig's chances of dethroning Bayern, adding: "It is now important for us not to deal with the championship, but to focus on the fact that we qualify for the again.

"This will be difficult enough because there are at least five teams fighting for these places."

Leipzig's progress was halted when the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused 156,104 deaths worldwide to date.

Article continues below

It has been suggested that all remaining fixtures could be cancelled completely if the crisis continues through the summer, but Mintzlaff is hopeful such a scenario can be avoided.

He said: "That would be an absolute disaster because it could lead many clubs to bankruptcy. We love the diversity of the Bundesliga and every fan wants it to continue.

"Therefore we want to do everything possible to prevent this disaster."