Liverpool clash the right chance for Niko Kovac to prove his doubters wrong!

The Champions League tie against the English giants will be the best chance for Kovac to prove he is the right man for the Bayern job..

Two clubs with proven track record in the UEFA are set to clash this Wednesday in what is one of the standout fixtures of the Round of 16.

and have huge history in Europe, having won the competition five times each. Both teams are fighting on two fronts as well with involvement in the race for the league titles.

However, while Jurgen Klopp is the apple of the eye as far as supporters and pundits in are concerned, his counterpart has been under pressure. Liverpool have done well to stay level with a rampaging on points and have the advantage of a game in hand. But Bayern find themselves trailing leaders .

But the fact is that Die Roten are expected to make easy work of the league normally, having won it for five seasons in a row now. In a normal scenario, they are well ahead of their rivals by February, leaving them to turn their attention to Europe and its challenges.

Bayern's struggles to impose themselves in Bundesliga has seen the pressure mount on Kovac who took over at the start of the season. They find themselves in an unfamiliar scenario of battling on two fronts.

For a team that has the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Thiago Alcantara, Thomas Muller, Leon Goretzka, David Alaba, Kingsley Coman and more, it is slightly underwhelming.

But the former manager has the right opportunity to prove to the Bayern hierarchy that they made the right decision to recruit him. A morale-boosting win over last year's finalists could boost the confidence of the side.

The Croat was praised rightly for his work with Eintracht Frankfurt where he led them to an eighth-placed finish last season and won them the DFB-Pokal by beating his future employers Bayern Munich in the final. Incidentally, that was Frankfurt's first ever title since 1988.

Despite that success, there were eyebrows raised when Bayern announced before the end of last season that Kovac would be handed the top job. And they have been raised further after Bayern's shaky form in the league.

Kovac certainly has the tactical flexibility and know-how, not to mention some talented players at his disposal to bring down Liverpool. Now is the right time for him to utilise them.

