Liverpool announce 'ambitious' Anfield redevelopment plans

Having redeveloped their Main Stand three years ago, the Reds have announced more major works are coming soon to their famous home ground

have announced they are planning an "ambitious" redevelopment of their Anfield Road stand.

The European champions opened the revamped Main Stand at their home ground three years ago.

But plans to increase the stadium's capacity further are in the works, the club confirmed on Thursday.

"Liverpool Football Club today reaffirms its intention to redevelop the Anfield Road stand with ambitious new plans now under active consideration," the club affirmed on its official website.

As part of this process, the six-time European champions have committed to engaging with the local community and other key stakeholders while pursuing a vision in keeping with the club’s aspirations.

As a direct result of this development, existing outline planning permission will be allowed to lapse in order to allow work to continue on alternative options with a view to submitting a new planning application for a larger scheme in due course.

Liverpool's announcement means existing outline planning permission will be allowed to lapse, with a new planning application for a larger scheme to be developed.

"The progress that has been made during ongoing feasibility studies has resulted in us being in a position to allow the outline planning permission to lapse," said Liverpool's chief operating officer Andy Hughes.

"We are committed to working with local residents, planning officials and others as we now focus on the detail behind any proposed redevelopment for Anfield Road.

"Throughout this process we have been clear that our objective is to find the best possible solution for Anfield Road and that remains the case."

The redevelopment of Anfield will reportedly increase the stadium's capacity beyond 60,000.

Anfield has played host to Liverpool since the club's formation in 1892, and was also the home of rivals before moving out to Goodison Park.