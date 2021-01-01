Live Blog

UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City and Wolfsburg in UWCL quarter-final action

Keep up to date with all quarter-final matches: Manchester City vs Barcelona and Wolfsburg vs Chelsea

Updated
Chelsea's Sam Kerr, City's Sam Mewis and Barca's Alexia Putellas

SAM KERR GOAL

2021-03-31T12:34:17Z

A superb turn in the box from Sam Kerr to net Chelsea's second of the day.

Just like that, Wolfsburg need four goals to go through to the semi-final. Plenty can still happen in this match.

Ten minutes to go in the first half.

Wolfsburg (1) 0-2 (4) Chelsea

CHELSEA GOAL

2021-03-31T12:28:40Z

Pernille Harder cooly slots home a BIG away goal against her former team. 

Wolfsburg now need 2 goals to force extra time.

Wolfsburg (1) 0-1 (3) Chelsea

PENALTY FOR CHELSEA

2021-03-31T12:26:25Z

Chelsea have a chance to extend their lead from the penalty spot. 

Pernille Harder is standing over the ball.

Emma Hayes urges her players to calm down

2021-03-31T12:22:00Z

Wolfsburg are pressing aggresively and Chelsea are struggling to play out with the ball.

Hayes is urging her side to let Wolfsburg bite first and play around the press once they're out of position.

All Wolfsburg need as a 1-0 win to go through to the semi-finals and at the moment, they're inching closer to an opening goal.

Exciting start to the match!

2021-03-31T12:12:55Z

Chelsea have come guns fully blazing and have suffocated the Wolfsburg defence in the opening 10 minutes.

Wolfsburg finally settled and from their first sound attacking effort have a clear chance on goal!

A warning shot for Chelsea, Wolfsburg managed to get the ball in front of an open net from a cross, but Magalenda Eriksson was the first player to the ball.

KO in Budapest!

2021-03-31T12:00:12Z

Let's find out who's the first team advancing to the semi-final!

Reminder, Chelsea lead 2-1 from the first leg.

Wolfsburg (1) 0-0 (2) Chelsea

Sam Mewis is ready for the challenge ahead vs Barcelona

2021-03-31T11:55:00Z

"I definitely am looking forward to the challenge [of the midfield battle]. Barcelona's midfield was great," Mewis said.

"That's why I came here, to be challenged like this."

Still five minute until KO in Wolfsburg v Chelsea, read more on what Mewis had to say here on Goal.

Wolfsburg line-up 🟢

2021-03-31T11:45:00Z

Wolfsburg set up with a strong attacking formation looking to come back from that 2-1 deficit.

Rebecka Blomqvist, Ewa Pajor, Fridolina Rolfo, Svenja Huth and Alexandra Popp lead the Wolves attack.

2021-03-31T11:40:00Z

Chelsea starting XI 🔵

With Niamh Charles unavailable through suspension and Maren Mjelde out with a long-term injury, Jess Carter steps into that right-back position for the Blues.

Erin Cuther, Sophie Ingle and Melanie Leupolz start as the middle three.

Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby lead Chelsea's attack 🔥

2021-03-31T11:35:00Z

Welcome back to Goal for another day of UWCL quarter-finals

Today we have the thrilling second legs of Wolfsburg vs Chelsea and Manchester City vs Barcelona 

The first match of the day kicks off in 25 minutes.

Chelsea have a marginal 2-1 lead from the first leg over a Wolfsburg side who dominated the attack.

Can the Blues hold one to a lead to advance through to the semi-finals?