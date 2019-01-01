Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sancho to leave Dortmund for new challenge

Inter Miami to sign Chapman from Toronto
Toronto FC has traded Canadian midfielder Jay Chapman to Inter Miami in exchange for $100,000 in targeted allocation money, report TSN.
TFC general manager Ali Curtis said: "It presents a solid opportunity for Jay to start a new chapter in his life and playing career."
Neuer and Goretzka on Guardiola return
Bayern Munich pair Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka were asked about the possible return to the club of Pep Guardiola.
“I think you know Pep better than me,” Goretzka said, passing the question on to the goalkeeper.
"Pep knows you too, for sure!" replied Neuer.
“I heard this now for the first time. You will see what happens. What the decision-makers at Bayern decide."
Toronto prioritise re-signing Bradley
MLS Cup finalists Toronto FC have put re-signing Michael Bradley at the top of their to-do list during the offseason.
“He’s the most important, pressing matter,” said the club's president, Bill Manning.
"I’d like to see in the next 7-10 days we can wrap it up and that will dictate where we go."
Hudson-Odoi considered Bayern
Chelsea's English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi almost joined Jadon Sancho in the Bundesliga, after German champions Bayern Munich showed interest in him during the previous two transfer windows.
"I wasn’t saying I was definitely going to sign [for Bayern] or I wasn’t going to sign. I was thinking about it," said Hudson-Odoi.
"I made the right decision to stay at Chelsea. I’ve been there all my life and I’ve loved the club from day one."
Suarez: Barca may want to sign another striker
But the forward will play on until a least the next World Cup
Luis Suarez believes he could be replaced at Barcelona soon, but believes he has what it takes to play on until the 2022 World Cup.
The Uruguayan turns 33 in January and is convinced he will be at the tournament in Qatar in two-year's time, but won't be playing for Barcelona by that time.
Speaking to Ovacion, Suarez said "If the club is looking for, or wish to bring in another number nine, it would not be strange, it is the reality of football.
"A time will arrive when my age will not allow me to play at the level Barcelona require, but while I can, and while I have the strength to compete, I will."
Jadon Sancho could leave Dortmund
The English winger has a host of suitors
Jadon Sancho could leave Borussia Dortmund in search of a new challenge, according to the Daily Mail.
The 19-year-old has been linked with a move back to England after coming through the ranks at Watford and Manchester City before joining the Bundesliga club in search of first-team football.
His stock has risen significantly since then and is now wanted by some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Liverpool and Real Madrid.