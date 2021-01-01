Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea still paying Lampard’s £75k-a-week salary

Pablo Zabaleta has urged his former international team-mate Lionel Messi to consider a move to the Premier League with Manchester City.

“If Lionel Messi ­decides to leave Barcelona and he wants to play in the best league then he has to experience the Premier League for himself. It is something that will ­interest him – because every player I know always asks me what the Premier League is like," Zabaleta told the Mirror.

“And Manchester City offer the ­perfect conditions."