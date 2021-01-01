Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City sign Fernandinho to new contract

The veteran was expected to depart after this season but will now stay put

Manchester City have agreed to a new one-year deal with club captain Fernandinho, reports The Times.

The 36-year-old midfielder was expected to depart when his deal expired at the end of the current season, but he has proven too valuable on and off the pitch to let go.

Fernandinho has become a vital dressing room presence, inspiring City to Premier League glory and a place in the Champions League final.