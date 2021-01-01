Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lamela ready for Spurs goodbye

Lamela ready for Spurs goodbye
The Tottenham winger could return to Italy, where he played before moving to London
Erik Lamela is ready to leave Tottenham, reports Area Napoli, with a transfer to Serie A appearing the most likely step.
The 29-year-old joined Spurs from Roma in 2013 but never quite lived up to the hype as a potential Gareth Bale replacement, failing to make even 20 league starts in a season since 2015-16.
While Lamela believes he would be suited to play at Napoli, the club are reportedly hesitant to add the Argentine, wanting instead to bring in more homegrown players.
Falkirk sack four coaches
Falkirk Football Club can today confirm that First-Team Head Coaches David McCracken and Lee Miller, and Goalkeeping Coach, Derek Jackson have left the club with immediate effect.— Falkirk FC (@FalkirkFC) April 21, 2021
👉 https://t.co/iD8nTk2c9b pic.twitter.com/Ild3Dv6NMp
'Top Premier League clubs might not want to touch him'
Former Chelsea man Wayne Bridge has cautioned Premier League clubs to stay away from recently sacked Jose Mourinho because of his poor man management skills.
“When things have gone wrong maybe he hasn’t handled it the best,” Bridge told bettingexpert.com. “For me, personally, it could be quite hard with him. I felt sometimes I didn’t get a lot from him and I didn’t know what I had to do."
Inter and Juventus target Raspadori given price tag
Sassuolo have set a price tag of €15 million on forward Giacomo Raspadori, who is being pursued by Inter Milan and Juventus, according to Calciomercato.
Raspadori, 21, scored against Roma earlier this month but has been invloved in just four goals in Serie A since becoming a full-time senior player.