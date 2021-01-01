Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ancelotti won't push for James at Madrid

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

James Rodriguez Everton 2020-21
Emerson set for Barcelona announcement

2021-06-01T23:30:00Z

Betis defender Emerson will complete his €9 million move to Barcelona on Wednesday, Goal understands. 

The Brazilian was signed by the two Spanish clubs from Atletico Mineiro in a joint-venture two years ago. 

Sissoko: Kane deserves better

2021-06-01T22:53:28Z

Harry Kane "deserves to win titles each season" and is too talented to be stuck somewhere he cannot win trophies, according to Tottenham team-mate Moussa Sissoko.

Sissoko said Spurs have failed the striker by not winning a single piece of silverware during his career despite his prolific goalscoring, and "would wish him the best" if he does leave the club this summer.

Sheffield United bids Jagielka farewell

2021-06-01T22:40:00Z

Watford confirm Louza signing

2021-06-01T22:30:00Z

Ancelotti won't ask for favourite James at Real Madrid

2021-06-01T22:10:00Z

Carlo Ancelotti will not recruit James Rodriguez after being announced as Real Madrid's new manager, according to COPE.

The experienced coach most recently brought James to Everton but has also enjoyed the playmaker's services at Bayern Munich and in his first stint with Los Blancos.

PSG ask for another Kean loan

2021-06-01T22:00:00Z