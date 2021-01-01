Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mbappe yet to decide his future

Juventus to fight PSG for Kean signing
Juventus want to sign Moise Kean in the summer, according to Tuttosport.
With Alvaro Morata's future uncertain in Turin, Juve will try to sign a new No.9.
Kean, on loan at PSG from Everton this season, is on their shortlist, although the Parisians are also eager to sign him.
Milan eye Marseille striker
AC Milan want to sign Marseille forward Valere Germain this summer, according to MilanNews.
Germain is a free agent in the summer and does not feature in the plans of Jorge Sampaoli.
Milan want him as back-up to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Man Utd will face £2m bill for Cavani if he is released
Manchester United will have to pay Edinson Cavani £2 million this summer if he is released, the Sun reports.
Cavani's future is uncertain at Old Trafford, though the club have a one-year option on his deal.
Hutter set for Gladbach job
Adi Hutter is set to take charge of Borussia Monchengladbach, according to Kicker.
Hutter is presently in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt and has them closing in on a Champions League spot next term.
Cologne confirm Gisdol exit
1. FC Köln have relieved Markus Gisdol of his duties as head coach. A successor will be announced in due course.— 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) April 11, 2021
Mbappe yet to decide his future (TF1)
The France star is in high demand
Kylian Mbappe has yet to decide upon his future, according to TF1.
Real Madrid and Liverpool are among the clubs interested in the PSG striker, who is out of contract in 2022.
PSG, meanwhile, are eager to secure his future on a long-term deal.