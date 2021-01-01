Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Neymar extends PSG contract to 2026

Fiorentina want €30m for centre-back

Nikola Milenkovic is ready to leave Fiorentina this summer, according to Calciomercato.

The defender has just over a year left on his contract at the Serie A side, meaning the club could be forced to sell him in the next transfer window or lose him for free next year.

Manchester United and West Ham are at the front of the queue to sign him, but will have to pay around €30 million (£26m/$36m) to land him this summer.