Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tielemans lined up as Wijnaldum replacement

The Foxes are grateful the Schalke centre-back has become available after Liverpool opted not to make his loan permanent

Leicester are excited Schalke centre-back Ozan Kabak is now a viable target after Liverpool declined an £18 million option to bring him to Anfield on a permanent basis, claims the Mirror.

The Foxes were apparently impressed enough in Kabak's brief loan with the Reds to express interest in the player for the upcoming transfer window.

Because Schalke were relegated from the Bundesliga, they are not believed to hold much financial leverage in transfer negotiations.