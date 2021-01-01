Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi set for Barca deal as La Liga approve registration

Barnsley loan Thomas to Bristol Rovers
👋 Welcome to the Gas Luke Thomas!— Bristol Rovers (@Official_BRFC) July 10, 2021
🤝 The 22-year-old joins Rovers on a season-long loan from @BarnsleyFC. #BristolRovers pic.twitter.com/6NAgjoXI5b
Gotze: I don't think about leaving PSV
Mario Gotze has said he has no intention of leaving PSV.
"I don't think about leaving," he told ESPN. "We have a great chance of Champions League football.''
The former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich star contributed to 11 goals in the Eredivisie this past campaign.
Former Everton player Adeniran joins Sheffield Wednesday
Happy to sign with @swfc excited to get started with the club, thanks to everyone for being so welcoming💪🏾 looking forward to a great season with the boys and getting this club where it belongs💙🙏🏾 #swfc pic.twitter.com/NXqIOzdlbU— Dennis Adeniran (@DennisAE7) July 10, 2021
Everton confirm Bjorn deal
✍️ | We are delighted to confirm the signing of Swedish defender Nathalie Björn on a three-year deal from Rosengård for an undisclosed fee.— Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) July 10, 2021
Chiellini to sign one-year Juve extension
Giorgio Chiellini will sign a one-year contract extension with Juventus next week after the completion of Euro 2020, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The veteran centre-back has remained a rotation player for the club into his mid-30s, making 16 league starts last year.
Messi set for Barca deal as La Liga approve registration (AS)
Barca had hit a wall with his contract regarding finances, but he now appears to have the green light to re-sign
La Liga have authorised Barcelona to register Lionel Messi for the upcoming season pending a new contract despite the club's financial perils, according to AS.
The Catalan club have reportedly promised authorities that they would cut wages to meet the mandatory salary limit ahead of the next campaign.