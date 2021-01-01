Transfer news and rumours LIVE: No Barcelona leeway over Messi wages

Ronaldo's agent pushing for Juventus extension
Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, is pushing to extend the Portugal star's deal with Juventus until 2023, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Speculation has been rife that Ronaldo could leave for Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain this summer due to his huge wages.
The 36-year-old's current deal is set to expire in 2022.
Krafth set to be offloaded by Newcastle
Newcastle are ready to let Sweden international defender Emil Krafth depart the club, according to The Sun.
Meanwhile, the scouting staff are said to have discussed 44 different signing targets at a recent meeting.
Man Utd progressing in Camavinga chase (Fabrizio Romano)
Red Devils talks with France star heating up
Manchester United are progressing in direct contacts to sign Eduardo Camavinga. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2021
Rennes would be open to negotiate on potential €30m fee - as they’d lose Camavinga for free next summer. 🇫🇷
He’s one of Man Utd long term targets - PSG have always been interested too.
Anderson set to return to Lazio
Felipe Anderson is set to return to Lazio after a failed stint at West Ham, according to TMW.
The Brazilian will depart on a free transfer but the Hammers will receive 50 per cent of any future fee Lazio get.
No Barcelona leeway over Messi wages (Sport)
Barca will not be allowed to bend the rules to keep star
Barcelona will not be granted an increased salary cap by La Liga to allow them to keep Lionel Messi, according to Sport.
Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, rejected a request from the Catalan to be given some wiggle room.
Should Messi sign a new contract, Barca must reduce their wages to fit their star's deal under the league's salary rules.
Spurs want to keep Kane - Paratici
Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici says that keeping Harry Kane is a “goal for the club”.
Kane has been strongly linked with a move to Man City as he eyes the chance to win more silverware.