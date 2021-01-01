Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City offering up Jesus

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Jesus Manchester City celebrate 2021
Getty

Diaz to Milan could be confirmed this week

2021-06-21T23:30:00Z

Brahim Diaz could complete his return on loan to AC Milan this week, says Calciomercato.

There will reportedly be a buy option in the deal that is still being negotiated.

Norwich hold Berghuis interest

2021-06-21T22:55:00Z

Norwich City are interested in signing winger Steven Berghuis following the sale of Emiliano Buendia to Aston Villa, writes BT.

The 28-year-old could leave for between €4 and €5 million euros but needs convincing that Carrow Road is the right destination at this point in his career.

Soumare prepared for Leicester move

2021-06-21T22:42:00Z

Boubakary Soumare is prepared to join Leicester City this window from Lille, claims La Voix des Sports.

A reported deal for the deep-lying midfielder would last five years.

Former Norwich defender Ward to retire

2021-06-21T22:30:00Z

Aberdeen announce Gurr

2021-06-21T22:15:00Z

Man City offering up Gabriel Jesus (Times)

2021-06-21T22:00:00Z

The striker could be a bargaining chip in a major swap deal for Harry Kane

Manchester City are offering up Gabriel Jesus to teams in potential swap deals, with Tottenham's Harry Kane a possible avenue towards offloading the Brazilian, according to The Times.

Jesus has just completed his fifth season at his current club, scoring nine league goals after notching a career-high 14 in 2019-20.