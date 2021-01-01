Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to make new Messi approach

Ex-Argentina and Chile manager Jorge Sampaoli has been touted for the top job at Marseille - according to L'Equipe.

The French outfit are looking for a new head coach after suspending Andre Villas-Boas for criticising the club's transfer policy and offering to resign last week.

Sampaoli is currently in charge at Atletico Mineiro, meaning Marseille would first half to reach a compensation agreement with the Brazilian club.