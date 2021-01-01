Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd set sights on RB Leipzig defender Konate

Booth swaps Bayern for St. Polten
Taylor Booth has left Bayern Munich for a spell on loan at Austrian side St. Polten.
The teenage American midfielder will spend the rest of the season in Austria, according to the Associated Press.
No Newcastle recall for Lejeune
Newcastle will not be able to recall Florian Lejeune from his loan spell at Alaves.
The Magpies have a defensive crisis, wirth Fabian Schar and Javier Manqullo facing long spells out with knee and ankle ligament damage respectively, while Jamaal Lascelles is nursing a hamstring problem.
There was talk of Lejeune being recalled, but the Chronicle has said that option expired at the end of January.
Maldini feels Zlatan wants Milan stay
Paolo Maldini has suggested Zlatan Ibrahimovic is happy to extend his stay at AC Milan.
Drogba signs for Folgore Caratese
Didier Drogba’s son, Isaac Drogba has signed for Italian fourth division side Folgore Caratese.
Like his legendary father, the 20-year-old is a forward and moves to the Italian side after spells at Chelsea’s youth team and Guingamp.
Garcia hits out at Koeman over Messi
Lyon coach Rudi Garcia has hit out at Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman for his complaints about PSG’s pursuit of Lionel Messi.
Harrison joins Wimbledon
Former Tottenham forward Shayon Harrison has signed for AFC Wimbledon.
✍️ NEW SIGNING | Welcome to Wimbledon @ShayonHarrison! The former Tottenham Hotspur striker has bolstered our attacking options after joining #AFCW as a free agent.
Tottenham linked with Ramsey bid
Tottenham are looking into the prospect of bringing Aaron Ramsey back to the Premier League in the summer.
The former Arsenal midfielder has struggled to nail down a regular place at Juventus, and TodoFichajes claims Spurs are looking into a deal that could cost €18 million (£15.8m / $21.7m)
A note of caution, is that only four players have turned out for Tottenham and Arsenal in the Premier League era.
Crespo in talks with Sao Paulo after Santos talks break down
Hernan Crespo is in talks to take charge of Sao Paulo, Globo Esporte reports.
The former striker left his role as Defensa y Justicia coach on Sunday evening and looks set to take on a job in Brazil.
Santos had reached out to Crespo, but talks broke down because of his wage demands. Sao Paulo are still in the frame, however, and a deal could be on the cards.
Sampaoli wants Marseille job
Jorge Sampaoli looks likely to take over as Marseille coach.
RMC Sport says the coach's agents have made clear he wants to replace Andre Villas-Boas at the helm of the French club.
Lazio goalkeeper open to Borussia Dortmund move
🗣 Thomas Strakosha about @BVB: "Dortmund is a huge club. They have a young and ambitious team. Of course it's an interesting club. Their stadium is incredible. I would be lying if I said that I'm not interested"
Poulsen leaves Gladbach on loan
Andreas Poulsen will join @FKAustriaWien on loan until the end of the current season. The 21-year-old Danish left-back already spent six months on loan with the Austrian top-flight club last season.
Best of luck once again, Andreas! 💚 #DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/gmBazdKCf9
Liverpool 'very attentive' amid talk of Pedro bid
Liverpool have made informal contact over the transfer of Pedro Goncalves from Sporting CP.
The Mirror is quoting a report in Portuguese newspaper Record which claims the Reds are “very attentive”, although Sporting are determined to retain the services of the midfielder.
PSG failed with 'last-gasp' Lanzini bid
Paris Saint-Germain failed in a bid to sign Manuel Lanzini from West Ham on deadline day.
Football Insider is claiming the Ligue 1 side made an enquiry for the attacking midfielder after failing to strike a deal with Tottenham for Dele Alli.
Shoretire signs United deal
Manchester United have confirmed that teenage forward Shola Shoretire has signed his first professional contract with the club.
The 17-year-old was pictured alongside manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when penning his deal, which came a few days after he scored a hat-trick for the club's U23s.
United set to hold talks with Ramos' agent
Manchester United are to hold talks with Sergio Ramos’ representatives over a free-transfer move in the summer.
The defender has rejected a contract offer from Real Madrid, and Todofichajes claims the player’s agent will head to the UK next week to thrash out terms.
PSG are also in the hunt, but “his destiny will be in the Premier League.”
Thiago Silva eyes new Chelsea deal
Thiago Silva is ‘hoping’ to extend his stay at Chelsea.
The Brazilian defender, who is currently sidelined with a thigh injury, signed a one-year deal at Stamford Bridge when arriving from Paris Saint-Germain last year.
He has made a positive impression and the Telegraph claims he wants to have a second season in the Premier League.
Salzburg confirm double swoop
Red Bull Salzburg have confirmed the signing of Daniel Owusu and Forson Amankwah.
OFFIZIELL: Daniel #Owusu und Amankwah #Forson wechseln von der West African Football Academy zu uns und unterschreiben jeweils bis 2025.
Liverpool still looking at Skriniar (Tuttomercatoweb)
Klopp keen on Inter defender
Liverpool are still mulling over the option of launching a raid for Inter defender Milan Skriniar, claims Tuttomercatoweb.
The Reds remain keen on adding another proven centre-half to their ranks and have long been linked with a raid on San Siro.
Chelsea to demand £40m for Barkley
Chelsea will, according to 90min, demand £40 million ($55m) from any permanent transfer involving Ross Barkley.
The England international midfielder is currently impressing on loan at Aston Villa, with Dean Smith eager to keep the 27-year-old in the West Midlands.
Liverpool to discover Elliott fee
Liverpool will find out on Tuesday the price they have to pay for Harvey Elliott, reports the Daily Mail.
The Reds lured the talented teenager away from Fulham in 2019 and will see his fee set by a tribunal after the reigning Premier League champions turned down the Cottagers’ demands for £8 million ($11m).
West Brom wanted Alonso
West Brom were keen on taking Marcos Alonso from Chelsea prior to a managerial change at Stamford Bridge, claims The Athletic.
The Spanish left-back had been out of favour under Frank Lampard, allowing an exit door to swing open, but he has earned a reprieve in west London now that Thomas Tuchel is calling the shots.
Man City target Ings (The Athletic)
Blues considering move for Saints striker
Manchester City have identified Southampton forward Danny Ings as a transfer target - according to The Athletic.
The Citizens have been heavily linked with Inter's Romelu Lukaku in recent weeks, but an England international currently plying his trade at St Mary's is also on their radar.
Ings' current contract at Southampton is set to expire in 2022 and talks over a new deal have stalled, with City well placed to capitalise on the situation this summer.
Juventus eager to extend Morata's loan
Juventus are eager to extend Alvaro Morata's loan for another season - according to AS.
The Spaniard returned to the Allianz Stadium for a second spell on loan from Atletico Madrid in the summer, and the Bianconeri have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign.
However, Juve would prefer to keep Morata on loan until next year instead of buying him outright amid the financial uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Man Utd set sights on Leipzig defender Konate (The Independent)
Red Devils target French centre-back
Manchester United have set their sights on RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate - according to The Independent.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may look to bring in the 21-year-old to partner Harry Maguire at centre-back in the summer transfer window.
However, United may face competition from Liverpool and Chelsea for Konate, who is due to remain on Leipzig's books until 2023.
Juve interested in Mkhitaryan
Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is the subject of interest from Juventus - according to Calciomercatoweb.
The Bianconeri are hoping to bring in the Armenian when his contract expires in June, but the Giallorossi are eager to tie him down to fresh terms.
Mkhitaryan has nine goals and eight assists to his name from 20 Serie A appearances for Roma to date in 2020-21.
Chelsea reach agreement to sign Boateng (Todofichajes)
German defender set to join Blues in the summer
Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng at the end of the season - according to Todofichajes.
The Blues have finalised a deal in principle with the 32-year-old's agent, and he is now set to move to Stamford Bridge on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer.
Boateng, who has previously played in the Premier League with Manchester City, has featured in 17 Bundesliga games for Bayern this term.
Dortmund boss Terzic backed after another loss
Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl says Edin Terzic still has the full support of the board despite another damaging Bundesliga defeat.
Dortmund slipped to sixth in the standings after their eighth defeat of the season away at Freiburg at the weekend, with questions now being asked over Terzic's position.
Dortmund are now in danger of missing out on a top-four finish, but the man who runs the club's player department has insisted that the interim manager's short-term future is secure.
Aguero yet to make Man City future call
Sergio Aguero remains undecided when it comes to his future, reports The Athletic.
A move to Barcelona has been mooted for the Argentine, as his contract runs down, and he is waiting to discover what Manchester City's long-term plans are before making a call on fresh terms.
Liverpool looking into Vinicius deal (OKDiario)
Reds keen on Real Madrid forward
Liverpool are, according to OKDiario, looking into a deal for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.
The Brazilian has been struggling for regular game time under Zinedine Zidane, with the Blancos said to be open to talks regarding a sale.
Man Utd have new transfer priority
A new defensive midfielder is set to become a top transfer priority for Manchester United, claims the Manchester Evening News.
The Red Devils are said to be in need of a more reliable option to offer protection in front of their back four.
Atletico prepare offer for Andre Silva
Atletico Madrid are, according to Bild, preparing to make a move for Andre Silva.
The Portugal international striker flopped on the back of a high-profile switch to AC Milan in 2017 but has rediscovered his spark in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt.
Departure from the Liberty Stadium
✍️ Swansea City winger Joel Asoro has completed a transfer to Djurgardens IF for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.
All the best, Joel!
All the best, Joel!
👉 https://t.co/fWAGbfwAK3 pic.twitter.com/7aqUCTNBpz
Juve set to reopen contract negotiations with Dybala
Juventus are set to reopen contract negotiations with Paulo Dybala - according to Calcio Mercato.
Talks began last year before being put on hold during the January transfer window, but the Bianconeri will now continue working to tie the Argentine down to fresh terms.
Dybala, whose current deal is due to expire in 2022, has scored twice in 11 Serie A appearances this season.
Liverpool to offload six players
Liverpool are planning to offload six players this summer - according to The Athletic.
The Reds will sell a host of first-team stars in a bid to raise extra funds, having been forced to seek loan deals in January.
Backup goalkeeper Adrian and Marko Grujic, who is currently on loan at Porto, are likely to be among those heading for the Anfield exits.
Son in talks over Tottenham extension
Son Heung-min is in talks over a contract extension at Tottenham - according to Sky Sports.
The South Korean forward still has two years left to run on his current deal, but Spurs are working to try and secure his long-term future.
Son scored his 13th Premier League goal of the season during Tottenham's 2-0 win over West Brom on Sunday.
PSG eyeing Lukaku swoop (Calcio Mercato)
French champions keen on Inter star
Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing a swoop for Inter striker Romelu Lukaku - according to Calcio Mercato.
Prospective new owners of the Nerazzurri may look to sell the Belgium international, who is currently the club's highest-paid player, amid the financial uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.
PSG are eager to bring Lukaku in, but Manchester City have also been linked with the former Manchester United frontman.
Verratti enters Messi-to-PSG chat
Marco Verratti has joined the list of Paris Saint-Germain players who have discussed Lionel Messi's future and potential transfer to their club even as Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has called such antics "disrespectful".
Verratti said it would be magnificent to play alongside Messi and imagined just sitting back and watching Messi and Neymar toy with opponents.
Ibrahimovic's AC Milan future in limbo
Zlatan Ibrahimovic hasn't indicated to AC Milan whether or not he will return next season. His decision could have an influence on how aggressively Milan operates during this summer's transfer window.
Mbappe responds to Neymar PSG extension
Kylian Mbappe has reacted positively to team-mate Neymar's contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain, telling the media it was "great news" for the future of the club. Mbappe awaits his own extension if he wishes to remain in France. Alternatively, he could force a dramatic move elswhere.
Brazilian club Gremio are set to sell 23-year-old striker Pepe to Porto €15 million ($18m) pending the completion of medicals, Globo Esporte writes.
Pepe would be the fourth most expensive signing in Porto history.
A clause could allow Mbappe to join Real Madrid in the future (AS)
AS cites sources close to Kylian Mbappe as saying Paris Saint-Germain are increasingly interested in putting a special Real Madrid release clause in his next contract.
If Mbappe gets a Real Madrid clause, it would allow the Spanish side to force a deal at a given price before anyone else.
Mbappe has been heavily linked to Los Blancos in recent weeks.