Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that he is not concerned by the quantity of titles lifted in his career - otherwise he would have pursued the Bayern Munich job.

Klopp's Reds have the chance to complete the second leg of their historic quadruple bid on Saturday when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

It would be the 11th piece of silverware the German has collected during his tenure at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, including the Carabao Cup the Reds secured earlier this season.

Read more here!