Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Milan close to Sanches

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Renato Sanches Lille 2021-22
Spezia to sack Motta

2022-05-29T22:45:00.000Z

Arsenal to offload Leno

2022-05-29T22:30:00.000Z

Arsenal hope to offload goalkeeper Bernd Leno to Benfica as part of a fundraising operation at Emirates Stadium, per The Sun.

But the Portuguese club are haggling over the asking price the Gunners want for him.

Leno has slipped down the ranks in north London since Aaron Ramsdale arrived at the club.

Anderlecht to set new boss

2022-05-29T22:00:00.000Z