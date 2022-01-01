Barcelona yet to make a bid for Raphinha
According to Marca, Barcelona are yet to make an offer for Leeds United star Raphinha.
The Brazilian winger reportedly wanted the move to Barcelona and the La Liga club looked set to sign him. However, the fee has proven to be a stumbling block in this deal, with Leeds demanding £65 million for the 25-year-old.
Barcelona's desire to sign Raphinha will also be determined by the future of Ousmane Dembele, who, after initially appearing to be on his way out, now appears to be on the verge of signing a new contract with the club.
Petr Cech set to leave his post at Chelsea
Petr Cech, Technical and Performance Advisor, will leave his role effective 30 June.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 27, 2022
Fulham make £11m bid for Man Utd star Pereira
Fulham have lodged an £11 million bid for Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira, reports the Daily Mail.
The Brazil international has been taking in loan spells away from Old Trafford at Flamengo of late, but could now be offered a permanent move to Craven Cottage.
Atletico plot Spurs raid for Tanganga
Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga has emerged as a target for Atletico Madrid, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The 23-year-old has struggled for regular starts at Spurs and may now be offered the opportunity to take on a new challenge with La Liga heavyweights.
Barcelona set deadline for Dembele decision
Barcelona have set Ousmane Dembele a final deadline when it comes to making a decision on his future, claims Sport.
The World Cup winner will see his contract at Camp Nou expire on June 30, dropping him into free agency, but the Blaugrana want the Frenchman to let them know where they stand 24 hours before that point.
Eriksen to inform Man Utd of future intentions
Manchester United are waiting on a decision from Christian Eriksen regarding his next move, with ESPN reporting that a big call from the Danish midfielder is close.
Tottenham are said to be out of the running, with any plans to re-sign a former fan favourite being shelved, which leaves Brentford and the Red Devils still in the mix.
Arsenal pull out of race for Raphinha (Sport)
Arsenal have, according to Sport, pulled out of the race for Leeds winger Raphinha.
With Gabriel Jesus poised to complete his move from Manchester City, the Gunners have ended their interest in another Brazilian forward on the books of a Premier League rival.
Man City favourite Fernandinho set for Brazil return
Plan confirmed for Fernandinho. Former Manchester City player will join Athletico Paranaense on a free move, two year contract agreed. 🔴🇧🇷 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022
Man City will replace Fernandinho with Kalvin Phillips, done deal. ⤵️ https://t.co/ESLxuTOziG
Man Utd reject Barcelona bid for Maguire (Sun)
Catalans were keen to include defender as part of De Jong deal
Manchester United have rejected an approach from Barcelona to sign defender Harry Maguire, reports the Sun.
The Catalans had proposed including the England international in the deal that would take Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford, but United are not willing to let him go.
River optimistic over Suarez deal
🚨 Por Luis Suárez hay que esperar. Gallardo fue clarísimo. Hoy está de vacaciones y recuperándose de su rodilla. En River hay optimismo y confianza porque al jugador le seduce la oferta. Y la serie con Vélez será crucial: jugar la Copa Libertadores es clave para su decisión. pic.twitter.com/A966VqqWoF— Juan Patricio Balbi (@juanbalbi9) June 26, 2022
LAFC will put Bale in 'position to succeed'
Los Angeles FC general manager Joe Thorrington affirmed that the club will do everything it can to make Gareth Bale's spell in MLS a success.
Bale completed a blockbuster transfer to LAFC on Saturday after nine years at Madrid, and is the MLS team's second big signing of the summer after Juventus and Italy legend Giorgio Chiellini.
While the Welshman has featured only sparingly at club level recently, Thorrington is convinced he can deliver.
Rooney makes decision on future after Derby exit
Wayne Rooney has decided to take a break from football management after his spell at Derby County, claims the Sun.
The Manchester United legend stepped down on Friday in a surprise decision, with Liam Rosenior taking over on an interim basis at the club.