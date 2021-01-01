Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona agree Dembele renewal terms

Barcelona agree Dembele renewal terms (SPORT)
The winger had been set to become a free agent next summer
Barcelona have agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension with forward Ousmane Dembele, reports SPORT.
The key part of the deal is Dembele's acceptance of a lower salary to remain at Camp Nou, and the announcement is expected to be made next week.
There had been speculation that the player was headed towards free agency with extension talks stalling, however that no longer seems the case.
Lenglet doesn't want Barcelona departure
Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet doesn't want to leave the club this winter, according to Marca, and his refusal to sign off on a transfer could complicate other moves for the Blaugrana.
A major part of the organisation's plan to reduce debt while still improving the squad is to offload players deemed to be making more in wages than they are worth to the team. Lenglet, a second-choice defender this year, fits that billing but appears comfortable running out his current contract at Camp Nou.
MLS re-entry draft results
Re-Entry Draft Stage Two, three former DPs on the move:— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 23, 2021
-Bryan Acosta picked by Colorado Rapids
-Jan Gregus taken by the San Jose Earthquakes
-Sporting KC select Robert Beric
Brady Scott (Columbus), Eric Dick (Minnesota) and John Nelson (Cincinnati) the others taken.
Dos Santos unveiled by Club America
Bienvenido al Nido 🦅🇲🇽#JonaEsÁguila pic.twitter.com/sKH7LkgHp4— Club América (@ClubAmerica) December 23, 2021
Bayern yet to make Dest offer
Update on Sergiño Dest: Bayern had contact with Barça about 6 weeks ago. Basically Dest fits the profile. There was / is currently no request, no offer. At that time it was about a loan or general conditions for a transfer in the summer.— Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) December 23, 2021
Real Sociedad in advanced Rafinha talks
#RealSociedad are in advanced talks with #PSG to sign #Rafinha on loan. #transfers https://t.co/8V3XJHsKuU— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 23, 2021
Caceres exit imminent
Martin #Caceres will leave #Cagliari in January: he is waiting for a bid from Italy, meanwhile #Penarol have opened talks to try to sign him. Ready a 18-months contract. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 23, 2021
Leeds interested in USMNT star Aaronson
Sources: Leeds United among teams seriously interested in RB Salzburg and USMNT's Brenden Aaronson. AC Milan and RB Leipzig remain as well.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 23, 2021
Aaronson, 21, not expected to move this winter. Salzburg in the Champions League round of 16 against Bayern Munich. https://t.co/ce2FUfG6QH