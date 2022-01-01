Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd target Chelsea star Mount

Man Utd target Chelsea star Mount (The Sun)
Midfielder in contract stalemate with Blues
Manchester United are considering an ambitious move for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, The Sun reports.
The Red Devils are monitoring the England international's contract situation at Stamford Bridge, as talks between the player and the Blues have stalled.
With his future uncertain, United could be ready to pounce and attempt to snap him up.
Chelsea plot Dest bid (Daily Mail)
Chelsea are interested in signing Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest, according to The Daily Mail.
There have been complaints about Dest's performances this season from within Barca and the club could opt to sell him, though there have been reports in Spain claiming he has told the Camp Nou side he would prefer to stay.
With Barca trying to sign Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta, Chelsea could make an offer that includes one of those players in exchange for the USMNT international.
Nunez open to Man Utd move
Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is open to joining Manchester United, says talkSPORT.
The Red Devils are eyeing the forward as they look to strengthen in attack, but the Portuguese side want around £68 million ($86m) for him.
Bayern join Real Madrid & Chelsea in Sterling chase (The Sun)
German club could use winger to replace potential departing attackers
Bayern Munich are the latest team to join the battle to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.
The Sun reports the Bundesliga side are interested in the England international, who has a year left on his contract at City.
Chelsea and Real Madrid are also eyeing the ex-Liverpool star, however, and could try to sign him this summer.
Newastle eye Calvert-Lewin bid
Newcastle are ready to make a big bid for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
The Mirror claims the Magpies are prepared to test Everton's determination to keep their star forward despite being hit hard financially in recent years.