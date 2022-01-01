Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd set sights on Lamptey

LAFC land Sanchez
Ilie Sánchez is Black & Gold.
Chelsea were interested in Pepi before Augsburg move
Chelsea and Wolves were interested in Ricardo Pepi of FC Dallas - but the Player decided to develop in Bundesliga at FC Augsburg
Villa eye £40m Bissouma move
Aston Villa are eyeing a move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, reports The Telegraph.
The 25-year-old would not be cheap, as the Seagulls could demand £40 million ($55m) for his services.
Villa have already made a splash in the January market, signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona and closing in on Everton defender Lucas Digne.
Godin leaves Cagliari and joins Atletico Mineiro
Veteran defender Diego Godin has departed Cagliari and linked up with Atletico Mineiro.
The 35-year-old mutually terminated his contract with the Italian side and hours later, signed up with the Brazilian outfit.
Umtiti wants January loan despite Barca extension
Samuel Umtiti may have signed a new contract at Barcelona this week, but the defender still hopes to leave the club in the January transfer window.
RMC Sport reports the centre-back is hoping to make a loan move as he looks for first-team action for the rest of the season, with teams in England, Italy and Spain after him.
Amadou leaves Sevilla as Metz move nears
The club and Ibrahim Amadou have agreed the mutual termination of the player's contract at Sevilla FC.
AC Milan to sign Florenzi in permanent deal
AC Milan are edging towards triggering their option to buy Alessandro Florenzi from Roma on a permanent basis.
Calciomercato reports they are impressed by the 30-year-old's performances since joining on loan and will pay the €4.5 million required to keep him.
Sevilla offer Ocampos new deal
Sevilla are set to extend Lucas Ocampos' contract by a year, says Estadio Deportivo.
The Argentine winger has been crucial for the Spanish side this season and his current deal expires in 2024, but the club expect to tie him down for longer.
Leipzig star Haidara emerges on Newcastle radar
RB Leipzig star Amadou Haidara has emerged on Newcastle's transfer radar - according to the Daily Mail.
The 23-year-old has also been linked with Manchester United after an impressive start to the 2021-22 campaign at Red Bull Arena.
Newcastle are hoping to win the race for Haidara despite being aware that a final deal could cost them up to £80 million ($109m).
Juve target Depay loan
Juventus are targeting a loan deal for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay - according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Bianconeri want the 27-year-old to fill in for Federico Chiesa for the rest of the season after seeing the Italian sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury.
Barca are open to offers for Depay with Ansu Fati returning to full fitness and €55 million (£46m/$63m) signing Ferran Torres poised to make his debut for the club.
Exit-bound Real Madrid star Marcelo in high demand
Exit-bound Real Madrid star Marcelo is in high demand after entering the final six months of his contract - according to AS.
Fluminense, Botafogo and Palmeiras have all expressed an interest in signing the 33-year-old on a free transfer when he leave Santiago Bernabeu.
Trabzonspor have also contacted Marcelo's representatives but he is not considering a move to Turkey at this time.
Rangers announce Defoe's departure
Rangers FC today wishes to put on record our sincere thanks to Jermain Defoe as he departs the club following three years of excellent service.
Boca in talks to re-sign Marseille striker Benedetto
Boca Juniors are in talks to re-sign Marseille striker Dario Benedetto - according to ESPN.
The 31-year-old is on loan at La Liga outfit Elche at the moment, but is eager to head back to Argentina.
Negotiations between all parties are progressing nicely but it is not yet clear whether Boca are seeking a loan on permanent deal.
Man Utd set sights on Lamptey (The Daily Mail)
Rangnick searching for right-back upgrade
Manchester United have set their sights on Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey - according to The Daily Mail.
Rangnick has concerns over Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot and wants an upgrade in the right-back position.
United are readying a £30 million ($41m) offer for Lamptey, but Brighton are likely to hold out for £40m ($55m) for a prized asset.
Real Betis tie Fekir down to new contract
Arsenal in advanced talks to sign Juve's Arthur (RMC Sport)
Brazilian touted for Premier League switch
Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo - according to RMC Sport.
The Gunners are working to seal a loan deal for the 25-year-old, whose current contract with the Bianconeri is due to run until 2025.
Arthur is thought to be open to the move after falling out of favour under Massimiliano Allegri at Juve this season.
Real Madrid's Borja Mayoral agrees Getafe loan
Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral has agreed to join Getafe on loan - according to AS.
The 24-year-old is currently halfway through his second season on loan at Roma, but has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho.
Borja wants to return to La Liga and Getafe are happy to take him, with head coach Quique Sanchez Flores also thought to be keen on signing another of Roma's outcasts in Gonzalo Villar.
Williamson pens fresh terms at Arsenal ladies
Leah Williamson is here to stay
Ajax winger Neres to join Shakhtar Donetsk
David Neres set to join Shakhtar Donetsk on a permanent move, done deal confirmed. Paperworks to be prepared now after agreement reached between Ajax and Shakhtar for €16-17m.

Ajax will push on Steven Bergwijn as new winger. Spurs want more than €15m.
Ajax will push on Steven Bergwijn as new winger. Spurs want more than €15m. #THFC pic.twitter.com/IHFrUoiZqo
Palmeiras announce Murilo signing
Coman signs Bayern extension through to 2027
German champions tie down key player
Kingsley Coman signs Bayern extension through to 2027
Bayern close in on South Korean duo
Bayern Munich are close to signing Pohang Steelers midfielder Hyun-ju Lee, GOAL can confirm.
The 18-year-old is set to undergo a medical on Wednesday before completing an initial loan move which includes an option to buy.
Meanwhile, Bayern are also eager to re-sign Woo-Yeong Jeong from Freiburg, having retained a buy-back clause of €10 million when selling him in 2020.
Jeong's agent Martin Rath has told GOAL and SPOX: "Of course we still have ties (to Munich). There are several clubs interested in him, as he shows top performances. So that (an interest from Bayern) would not surprise me."
Chukwuemeka joins Livingston on loan from Villa
Good luck at Livingston, Caleb Chukwuemeka.
Aston Villa agree £25m Digne transfer
Steven Gerrard's winter spending spree continues
Aston Villa have agreed a £25 million ($34m) deal to sign Lucas Digne from Everton, GOAL can confirm.
Digne spent three-and-a-half years on Everton's books after signing from Barcelona in the summer of 2018, featuring in 127 games across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit.
The 28-year-old had been a key player in the squad until a public fallout with head coach Rafael Benitez in December, with Chelsea, who were also initially keen on the Frenchman, deciding against making an official bid.
Read the full story on GOAL.
Leicester loan Wakeling to Barrow
Good luck at Barrow, Jake Wakeling!
Arsenal & West Ham vying for Kostic
Arsenal and West Ham are vying for the signature of Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic - according to Calciomercato.
Inter, Fiorentina, Lazio, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with the 29-year-old, whose current contract is due to expire in 2023.
Arsenal and West Ham would both like to arrange a cut-price deal for Kostic but it remains to be seen whether he will choose the Premier League over Serie A or La Liga.
Arsenal's Balogun completes Middlesbrough loan move
Gunners starlet to continue development at the Riverside
Welcome to Middlesbrough, Folarin Balogun!

The Arsenal youngster joins on loan until the end of the season
The Arsenal youngster joins on loan until the end of the season ✍️ #UTB
Interest mutual between Pogba & PSG (l'Equipe)
Man Utd exit likely for midfielder
Paris Saint-Germain are best placed to sign Paul Pogba as a free agent, l'Equipe claims.
Juventus and Real Madrid are also potential landing spots for the Manchester United midfielder, whose contract runs out at the end of this season, but PSG are said to be the most realistic – and attractive – option for the France star.
Given that he is in the final six months of his contract with United, Pogba is already able to negotiate with interest parties.
City to miss out on Hernandez
Theo Hernandez is close to signing a new and improved contract with AC Milan, Calciomercato reports.
The French full-back will see his wages increase from €1.5 million to €4m per year, with an additional €1m achievable through bonuses.
In agreeing to a new deal, Hernandez will have turned down reported advances from Manchester City, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.
Tecatito to join Sevilla
Jesus 'Tecatito' Corona is set for a move to Sevilla in the January transfer window, Marca reports.
Head coach Julen Lopetegui is a long-time admirer of the Mexican, having previously spoken fondly of the 29-year-old.
Able to play on the wing or at right-back, Corona's deal with Porto runs out at the end of the season, meaning the current window is the Portuguese club's last chance to make any money from a transfer.
Arteta quizzed on Vlahovic, Nketiah
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that he does not know whether any big-money transfer deals will be possible in January, having been questioned on whether Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic could arrive at the Emirates this month.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the Spanish boss said: “I don’t know. Historically this club has always been targeting the best players in the world and the best players in the world were always interested to come here. That situation hasn’t changed.
“Every time I have spoken to any player, they were so willing to come. I haven’t faced any other situation and that’s one of our biggest powers. Our capacity to get the attention of people to come and join our club is something that is an advantage for us.”
Regarding Eddie Nketiah's future, with the 22-year-old set for free agency at the end of the season, Arteta said: “The situation is that Eddie is our player and Eddie is going to stay here with us. He is our player, he is under contract so he will stay with us.”
United prioritise new Rashford deal
Tying down Marcus Rashford to a new contract is near the top of Manchester United's summer to-do list, according to ESPN.
Despite the forward's recent dip in form, Ralf Rangnick's side want to extend the 24-year-old's current deal, which expires in June 2023, although the Red Devils do have the option to extend those terms by an additional year.
Atletico planning for 2022/23 without Suarez
Atletico Madrid are planning for the 2022-22 season without Luis Suarez - according to COPE.
The 34-year-old is set to become a free agent in the summer and the Liga champions have decided against extending his contract.
Suarez has been linked with a move to MLS as Atletico seek to usher in a new era and target fresh blood in the final third of the pitch.
Real Madrid tracking Palmeiras wonderkid
Real Madrid are tracking Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick - according to ESPN.
The Blancos have been in contact with the 15-year-old's representatives for some time with a view to building a strong relationship with the Brazilian club to move to the front of the queue for his signature.
Madrid have a strong recent history with regards to landing Brazilian players, with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo currently thriving, and hope that Endrick can be the next in line as he enters the professional ranks.
Roma to revive Xhaka interest
Roma are planning to revive their interest in Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 29-year-old was a primary target for the Giallorossi last summer but he ended up signing a new contract with the Gunners in August.
Jose Mourinho is still keen on Xhaka and wants to reunite him with Ainsley Maitland-Niles at Roma after signing the full-back on loan from Arsenal.
Spurs consider re-signing Modric
Tottenham are considering re-signing Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric - according to Fichajes.
The 36-year-old is in talks with the Blancos over a new contract after entering the final six months of his current deal.
However, Spurs are poised to swoop for Modric if terms cannot be agreed as they look to bring back a player that shone in north London between 2008 and 2012.
Charlotte FC select Bender first in MLS SuperDraft
Charlotte FC selected Maryland midfielder Benjamin Bender with the first pick of Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft as the expansion club prepares for its debut season.
Bender will head to Charlotte after playing two seasons at Maryland, having earned honors as a first team All-American and unanimous Big Ten Midfielder of the Year selection after scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 18 games.
AC Milan hold Bailly interest (Romano)
Man Utd centre-back could leave Old Trafford this month
AC Milan are working to sign a new centre back. Eric Bailly, one of the names in the list - first approaches started for Man Utd player. Nothing advanced yet.

Abdou Diallo's also a candidate in case Paris Saint-Germain will let him leave on loan.
Abdou Diallo’s also a candidate in case Paris Saint-Germain will let him leave on loan. #ACMilan
Belotti turns down Al Hilal offer
Andrea Belotti has turned down a rich bid from Al Hilal, which have offered to Torino's striker a 4-years contract (€7.5M/year).
Everton consider El Ghazi approach
Everton are considering a loan approach for Aston Villa midfielder Anwar El Ghazi, according to Sky Sports.
The 26-year-old has made nine Premier League appearances this year and is coming off a 10-goal campaign last term.
Burton confirm Kokolo
Burton Albion are delighted to confirm the permanent signing of defender William Kokolo from Middlesbrough!

Welcome to the Pirelli Stadium, William!
Welcome to the @PirelliStadium, William! Read more from our first January signing here.#BAFC
Rowe inks new Norwich deal
Excellent way to Begin 2022 with a New Deal... Only the Beginning
Bradford announce Walker loan
We are delighted to announce the signing of highly-rated winger Jamie Walker - who joins on loan from Hearts until the end of the season!
➡️ | Read: https://t.co/wawJY57ctQ#BCAFC | #TakeMeHome pic.twitter.com/aljykHiO5w
Swansea add Fisher
𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗲𝘀𝗼 𝗙𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗿! 🙌— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 11, 2022
Swansea City has completed the signing of goalkeeper @Andyfisher18 for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.
👉 https://t.co/hqUjXCv9Mt pic.twitter.com/Eweif8vNJq