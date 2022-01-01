Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd set sights on Lamptey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that he does not know whether any big-money transfer deals will be possible in January, having been questioned on whether Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic could arrive at the Emirates this month.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the Spanish boss said: “I don’t know. Historically this club has always been targeting the best players in the world and the best players in the world were always interested to come here. That situation hasn’t changed.

“Every time I have spoken to any player, they were so willing to come. I haven’t faced any other situation and that’s one of our biggest powers. Our capacity to get the attention of people to come and join our club is something that is an advantage for us.”

Regarding Eddie Nketiah's future, with the 22-year-old set for free agency at the end of the season, Arteta said: “The situation is that Eddie is our player and Eddie is going to stay here with us. He is our player, he is under contract so he will stay with us.”