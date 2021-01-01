Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Wolves to pursue Van de Beek

Mendy wants out of Leicester
Leicester City midfielder Nampalys Mendy has made clear his desire to leave the club.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said: "I’d like to leave. I hope it will get done, but I need to be patient."
His playing time has been sporadic since he joined Leicester in 2016.
Wolves to pursue Van de Beek (Sun)
The former Ajax man appears ready for a fresh opportunity
Wolves are set to pursue Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek in the coming window, claims the Sun.
The rumour comes amid reports Van de Beek has given up on his time at Old Trafford, frustrated at his inability to consistently crack the starting XI.
Napoli eager to extend Oshimen
Napoli have begun work to give star forward Victor Oshimen a new contract, writes Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 22-year-old is currently signed through 2025, but he's a priority for the club to lock in for longer because of his irreplaceable productivity. He's scored nine goals in 13 matches across all competitions this year and his role will only grow bigger should Lorenzo Insigne leave next summer.
AC Milan set to add Paraguay starlet Cuenca
AC Milan are set to sign 16-year-old Paraguay starlet Hugo Cuenca from Deportivo Capiata in January, according to MilanNews.
The midfielder has made three appearances in competitive action with his nation's U-16 team.
Genoa announce Zangrillo as new owner
🔴🔵 7️⃣7️⃣7️⃣ Partners è la nuova proprietaria del Genoa. Il professor Alberto #Zangrillo è il nuovo Presidente.— Genoa CFC (@GenoaCFC) November 15, 2021
📝 https://t.co/6ELaE4wWme pic.twitter.com/oIDS4hxCbj
Wieczysta announce Guerrier signing
Dzisiaj kontrakt z Wieczystą podpisał Wilde-Donald Guerrier. 32-letni reprezentant Haiti związał się z nami do końca bieżącego sezonu z możliwością przedłużenia umowy na kolejny rok.https://t.co/nHHPeZ7jLX— KS Wieczysta Kraków (@wieczysta) November 15, 2021