Liverpool's Michael Edwards has turned down an approach from Chelsea to become the club's new sporting director, according to Caught Offside.

Edwards, who is reponsible for signing key Reds players including Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, is leaving Anfield this summer after a decade with the club.

Marina Granovskaia, who was largely responsible for the Blues' transfer policy, is also departing following the club's takeover, and Chelsea reportedly made an approach to Edwards but were rebuffed.