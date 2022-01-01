Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd & Real to battle for Osimhen

When does Messi's PSG contract expire?
Lionel Messi stunned the football world when he headed through the exit gates at Barcelona in the summer of 2021, with the all-time great taking on a surprising new challenge by linking up with Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is only a matter of months into a stint at Parc des Princes, but questions are already being asked of how long he will stick around in France and where another move may take him.
With said discussions in mind, when will the mercurial Argentine next become available and how much could it cost any suitor to secure his signature? GOAL takes a look…
Man Utd & Real to battle for Osimhen (Calciomercato)
Napoli frontman in high demand
Manchester United and Real Madrid are set to battle for the signature of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen - according to Calciomercato.
Both clubs could move for the 23-year-old in the summer transfer window, despite the fact his current contract does not expire until 2025.
Napoli paid €70 million to sign Osimhen from Lille in 2020 and his stock has only risen since, with the Nigerian boasting 21 goals from his first 52 games for the club.
Juve to re-open Dybala extension talks
Paulo Dybala’s contract with Juventus runs out in June. Juve director Federico Cherubini: “We’re gonna meet with Paulo agents in the next days to discuss about it”. 🇦🇷 #Juventus— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 3, 2022
“We’ll meet all the players out of contract in June”. Cuadrado’s new deal, another priority for Juve. pic.twitter.com/ZepBsqXZ7m
West Ham interested in Semenyo
Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo is the subject of interest from West Ham - according to The Mirror.
Celtic have also been linked with the 22-year-old, who could be available for around £15 million ($20m) in the summer.
West Ham want Semenyo to provide cover for Michail Antonio after seeing him record six goals and eight assists in the Championship this season.
Botman agrees terms with Milan
Lille centre-back Sven Botman has agreed personal terms with Milan - according to Nicolo Schira.
Newcastle tried to sign the 22-year-old in January, but he is now ready to commit to a five-year contract at San Siro.
Botman has appeared in 19 Ligue games for Lille so far this term, scoring three goals.
Sevilla plan to offload De Jong in summer
Sevilla are planning to offload Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong in the summer transfer window - according to SPORT.
The 31-year-old is currently on loan at Barcelona, who have no intention of signing him outright.
De Jong is still under contract at Sevilla until 2023, but the Andalusian club want to find a permanent buyer for the forward when the market reopens.
Roma join race for Stuttgart star Kalajdzic
Roma have joined the race to sign Stuttgart star Sasa Kalajdzic - according to Kicker.
Tottenham, West Ham, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig have also been linked with the 24-year-old, who only has 16 months left to run on his contract.
Kalajdzic has missed most of the 2021-22 campaign due to injury, but scored 17 goals in 36 games for Stuttgart last term.
Washington Spirit re-sign O’Hara
NEWS | Washington Spirit Re-Sign Kelley O’Hara to One-Year Deal— Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) March 3, 2022
Aston Villa to listen to offers for Arsenal-linked Watkins
Aston Villa are set to listen to offers for Arsenal-linked striker Ollie Watkins - according to Football Insider.
Villa boss Steven Gerrard is not convinced that the 26-year-old is the right man to lead the line as he seeks to take the club up towards the European places.
Watkins could be sold this summer if Villa receive a suitable offer, with Arsenal now poised to swoop.
Spurs plotting Gvardiol swoop
Tottenham are plotting a swoop for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol - according to The Mail.
A number of clubs in Spain have also been linked with the 20-year-old, who is currently valued at around £50 million ($67m).
Spurs could be willing to fork out such a fee for Gvardiol given the fact their sporting director Fabio Paratici is a keen admirer of the Croatian.