Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund identify Haaland successors

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund 2021-22
Juventus eye Hoffenheim star Raum

2022-04-25T23:00:00.000Z

Juventus are looking to invest in a new left-back and have their eye on Hoffenheim's David Raum, says Calciomercato.

The Serie A side believe he would fit Massimiliano Allegri's style and would be able to contribute to the team's attack, having made nine assists in the Bundesliga this season.

Hibernian plot Keane move

2022-04-25T22:45:00.000Z

Scottish outfit Hibernian are plotting a move to bring Roy Keane back into management, says the Irish Independent.

The former Manchester United star recently turned down a return to the dugout with Sunderland.

Hibs remain hopeful of convincing him, but there are potential pitfalls still to be overcome in relation to a US-based owner.

Barca close to Araujo extension

2022-04-25T22:15:00.000Z

Dortmund identify Haaland successors (BILD)

2022-04-25T22:00:00.000Z

Borussia Dortmund have identified the two players they are looking to snap up as successors to Erling Haaland, says BILD.

Hugo Ekitike of Stade Reims and Adam Hlozek of Sparta Prague are the names the Black and Yellow have identified to succeed the Norway international.

Leeds-born Haaland is expected to leave for the country of his birth this summer, with a move to Manchester City widely tipped.