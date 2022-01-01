Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle contact Arsenal over £20m Aubameyang deal

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 2021-22
Getty Images

Pepi to join Augsburg in $20m deal

2022-01-01T23:55:23.000Z

Palmeiras not interested in Coutinho

2022-01-01T23:45:41.000Z

Palmeiras will not make an approach for Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho, according to Sport.

The reigning Copa Libertadores champions see signing a new centre-forward as their priority rather than bringing the playmaker back to Sao Paulo.

Newcastle contact Arsenal over £20m Aubameyang deal

2022-01-01T23:35:11.000Z

Magpies want the Gabon striker on loan-to-buy basis

Newcastle United have approached Arsenal over the availability of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, reports the Mirror.

The striker, who was recently stripped of the Gunners captaincy, could move to St. James Park on loan for the rest of the season, with the Magpies hoping to hold an option to sign him permanently for a fee of £20 million.

aubameyang-202112250900
(C)Getty images

Man Utd receive Rice boost

2022-01-01T23:20:24.668Z

West Ham United's poor recent form has handed Manchester United the advantage in their quest to sign Declan Rice, claims the Sun.

The Hammers have fallen outside of the qualification places for the Champions League, and if they miss out on the European competition Rice is more likely to push for a move away from east London.

Van de Beek stuck at Manchester United

2022-01-01T23:15:55.000Z

A conflict between Donny van de Beek and his former agent means that the Manchester United midfielder looks doomed to stay at Old Trafford, claims the Mirror.

Guido Albers was ditched by the Dutchman in October but has refused to allow him to break their contract, meaning that Van de Beek has no legal representative who can negotiate a transfer on his behalf.