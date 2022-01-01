Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea and Barcelona to battle for Koulibaly

Newcastle, Manchester United, Sevilla and Napoli are among the clubs that have approached Nice to sign defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Foot Mercato.

Nice do not want to part with the defender, who they signed from Barca in 2021, but clubs could go all out to sign the centre-back this summer.

Man Utd and Newcastle, in particular, could compete to sign the defender, which would net Nice a nice profit on what they paid Barca to secure his services.