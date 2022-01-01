Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to offer Rashford long-term contract

Giovinco wants Toronto return
Sebastian Giovinco has expressed a desire to return to Toronto FC.
The attacker hit back at rumours claiming he is set to retire by writing on Instagram that he is eager to get back to Canada to play in the MLS side.
Arsenal not interested in Vlahovic
Arsenal are not plotting a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, journalist Fabrizio Romano says.
The attacker is also not interested in making the move to north London as he is focused on life at Juventus.
Man Utd to offer Rashford long-term contract (Express)
Manchester United hope to convince Marcus Rashford to sign a long-term contract, The Express reports.
The Red Devils will trigger a 12-month extension to Rashford's deal but hope to tie him to a new five-year one instead.
Alex Sandro to leave Juventus next summer
Alex Sandro will leave Juventus after his contract expires next summer.
Calciomercato reports the Serie A side have no interest in signing him to a new deal beyond 2023 and the one-time Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain target will have to look for a new club.
Chelsea to make £30m Harris move (Mirror)
Chelsea are willing to hand over £30 million to sign 17-year-old Luke Harris from Fulham, The Mirror reports.
The teenager has not yet made a senior appearance for the Cottagers but Chelsea are prepared to pay a huge fee to land him.
Juventus challenge Inter to Grimaldo signing
Juventus are set to make a move for Alejandro Grimaldo at the end of the season, Calciomercato reports.
The Turin side hope to beat their Serie A rivals Inter to the signing of the winger by snapping him up for free next summer.