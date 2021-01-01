Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba May Have Played Last Man Utd Game

West Ham will reject offers for Rice
West Ham United are determined to reject any approaches for star midfielder Declan Rice, reports the Sun.
The Hammers want to build a winning team around the England international, despite interest from Premier League giants such as Chelsea and Manchester United.
Man Utd players resigned to losing Solskjaer
Manager's position at Old Trafford hangs by a thread
The Manchester United squad is gearing up for a change in management, claims the Sun.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's removal is now almost guaranteed, with only the timing of his sacking still in doubt, and the Red Devils are resigned to saying goodbye to the Norwegian at some point in the near-future.
Pogba may have played last Man Utd game
Midfielder is out until January with injury
Paul Pogba may have played his last game in Manchester United colours, claims the Sun.
The club are no longer interested in renewing his contract, and could freeze him out until he leaves on a free transfer next June even after he returns from injury.
Inter on course to sign Onana
Inter plan for André Onana is still the same: sign him as free agent in 2022 from Ajax, verbal agreement reached months ago and to be completed when it’s gonna be allowed by official rules 🤝🇨🇲 #Inter
Onana has been approaches by many clubs including Barça - but Inter are on it. https://t.co/2blOdlc7Rl
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)November 9, 2021
Aston Villa keen to appoint Liverpool icon Gerrard
Aston Villa want to appoint Steven Gerrard as their next manager, with the Rangers boss open to the idea of moving to the Premier League.
GOAL has learned that Gerrard, 41, is Villa’s No.1 choice to replace Dean Smith, who was sacked on Sunday after a disappointing start to the season.
And an official approach to Rangers could be made this week, with the Midlands club keen to make an appointment before their next Premier League game, at home to Brighton on November 20.