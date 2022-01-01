Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern eye Rudiger as Sule successor

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Bayern eye Rudiger as Sule successor (Fichajes)

2022-02-08T00:00:00.000Z

Bayern Munich have Antonio Rudiger as the headline pick among their shortlist to replace Niklas Sule, per Fichajes.

The club confirmed that Sule would leave to join Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, concluding a successful spell at Allianz Arena.

Now, the Bavarian giants have identified three successors for his role - Chelsea star Rudiger, Milan's Stefan de Vrij and Borussia Monchengladbach's Matthias Ginter.

Falkirk are set to sign former Celtic attacker Leigh Griffiths on a deal until the end of the season, per Sky Sports.

The ex-Bhoys attacker recently finished a spell at Dundee United, having seen his career come to a close with his former club under Ange Postecoglou.

Now, the Scotland international has found a new home and may push to feature in the national team's Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.