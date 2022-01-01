Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern consider replacing Coman with Dembele

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Everton make concrete Longstaff offer

2022-01-06T00:02:07.647Z

Bayern consider replacing Coman with Dembele (L'Equipe)

2022-01-05T23:55:00.000Z

The Bavarians are open to the change as a way to make money

Bayern Munich will consider replacing Kingsley Coman with Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele over the summer, according to L'Equipe.

With Coman's contract expiring in 2023 and negotiations at a standstill, they want to be proactive and receive a transfer fee for him in a few months rather than allowing him to leave on a free the next summer.

Meanwhile, Bayern see Dembele as a suitable replacement who himself is available immediately on a free transfer.

PSG could recruit Paqueta

2022-01-05T23:47:00.000Z

Paris Saint-Germain could recruit Lyon star Lucas Paqueta next summer to strengthen their midfield, says L'Equipe.

The 24-year-old from Brazil offers a rare combination of attacking skill and defensive prowess. He's been involved in nine goals in 17 matches in Ligue 1 this season.

Lucas Paqueta Lyon
Getty

Cincinnati FC welcome Gaddis

2022-01-05T23:30:00.000Z

Tranmere sign McPake from Rangers

2022-01-05T23:19:00.000Z

Brighton re-sign Rushworth

2022-01-05T23:13:00.000Z

Ostigard swaps Stoke for Genoa

2022-01-05T23:10:00.000Z

Villa interested in Hickey

2022-01-05T23:00:00.000Z

Aston Villa are interested in Scottish defender Aaron Hickey, writes Sky Sports.

The 19-year-old currently plays for Bologna, where he's made 19 Serie A appearances this season.