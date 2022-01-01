Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool lead Bellingham chase

Barcelona keeping tabs on Monaco left-back
Barcelona are continuing to keep tabs on Monaco left-back Caio Henrique, according to Sport.
The Brazilian has started the season well with four assists from five games and the Catalans are montoring his situation with the Ligue 1 side.
Juve can't afford to sack Allegri
Juventus can't afford to sack manager Massimiliano Allegri, according to Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia).
Allegri has a four-year contract worth €9m per season and has overseen a poor start to the season.
The Turin giants may not be able to ditch Allegri for now but could start by changing members of his staff.
Liverpool at front of queue for Bellingham (Daily Telegraph)
Liverpool lead the race for Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham, according to the Daily Telegraph.
The midfielder could be allowed to leave in 2023 and Dortmund are braced for an approach from the Reds.
Leao to snub Chelsea for AC Milan stay
AC Milan striker Rafael Leao is set to snub a move to Chelsea and stay at AC Milan instead.
La Gazzetta dello Sport report Leao is ready to commit his long-term future to the Rossoneri.
Danny Rose to sign for AEK Athens
Former Tottenham defender Danny Rose is set to sign Greek side AEK Athens, according to The Sun.
Rose is a free agent after leaving Watford and has "verbally" agreed the transfer.