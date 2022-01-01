Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Fiorentina demand could prevent Arsenal's Vlahovic pursuit

Toronto FC are not chasing the signature of Torino striker Andrea Belotti - according to Michael Singh.

It was reported that the Canadian club had set their sights on the 28-year-old after sealing a deal for Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne.

Like Insigne, Belotti will also become a free agent in the summer, but it has been suggested that the Toronto rumours were actually fueled by his agent in order to try and raise more interest from European clubs.