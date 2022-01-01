Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Fiorentina demand could prevent Arsenal's Vlahovic pursuit

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Dusan Vlahovic Fiorentina 2021-22
Toronto FC not chasing Belotti

2022-01-13T21:30:00.000Z

Toronto FC are not chasing the signature of Torino striker Andrea Belotti - according to Michael Singh.

It was reported that the Canadian club had set their sights on the 28-year-old after sealing a deal for Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne.

Like Insigne, Belotti will also become a free agent in the summer, but it has been suggested that the Toronto rumours were actually fueled by his agent in order to try and raise more interest from European clubs.

Burnley in talks to sign Lens star Fofana

2022-01-13T21:00:00.000Z

Burnley are in talks to sign Lens midfielder Seko Fofana - according to the Daily Mail.

Leeds and Newcastle have also been linked with the 26-year-old, whose current contract is not due to expire until 2024.

Burnley are hoping to win the race for Fofana and Lens could accept a bid within the region of £14 million ($19m).

Barca set sights on Mertens

2022-01-13T20:30:00.000Z

Barcelona have set their sights on Napoli forward Dries Mertens - according to Fichajes.

The Spanish giants want the 34-year-old to take Luuk de Jong's spot in the team when his loan from Sevilla expires at the end of the season.

Mertens is set to be available on a free transfer at that stage having yet to agree a contract extension with Napoli.

Dries Mertens Sassuolo Napoli
Alaves could send Pellistri back to Man Utd

2022-01-13T20:00:00.000Z

Alaves could send Facundo Pellistri back to Manchester United this month - according to Noticias de Alava.

The 20-year-old rejoined the Spanish club on a season-long loan in the summer after a successful six-month stint on their books in 2020-21.

However, Pellistri has been in and out of the Alaves starting XI and they are willing to cut short his loan, with United now eager to find an alternative suitor.

Fiorentina set asking price for Newcastle target Milenkovic

2022-01-13T19:30:00.000Z

Fiorentina have set their final asking price for Newcastle target Nikola Milenkovic - according to The Sun.

The 24-year-old has emerged on Eddie Howe's radar as he seeks to bring two new centre-backs to St James' Park before the winter market closes.

Fiorentina would sanction Milenkovic's departure if they receive an offer of £38 million, but it remains to be seen whether Newcastle meet their demands.

Leeds interested in Torino full-back Aina

2022-01-13T19:00:00.000Z

Torino full-back Ola Aina is the subject of interest from Leeds United - according to Calciomercato.

The Italian club are willing to let the 25-year-old leave if they seal a deal for Lazio's Mohamed Farès, who is currently on loan at Genoa.

Leeds are lying in wait to submit an offer for Aina, who has previously played in the Premier League at both Chelsea and Fulham.

Ola Aina Torino
Besiktas striker Larin turns down Al Nassr

2022-01-13T18:30:00.000Z

Austin FC announce Valencia signing

2022-01-13T17:50:35.764Z

Rashford in line for new Man Utd contract

2022-01-13T17:30:00.000Z

Marcus Rashford is in line for a new contract at Manchester United - according to ESPN.

The 24-year-old has struggled for form this season and only has 18 months left to run on his current deal, but the Red Devils have the option to extend that agreement by an extra year.

United fully intend to secure Rashford's long-term future despite his recent struggles and remain confident that their coaches can help him reach his full potential.

Marcus Rashford
Everton sign El Ghazi on loan from Aston Villa

2022-01-13T17:05:24.435Z

Man Utd well placed to sign Napoli's Ruiz

2022-01-13T17:00:00.000Z

Manchester United are well placed to complete the signing of Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz - according to La Repubblica.

The Italian giants will be happy to let the 25-year-old depart if they seal a deal for Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi in the coming days.

United are poised to swoop for Ruiz, who has recorded five goals and three assists in 19 games for Napoli so far this season.

Fabian Ruiz Napoli
Maia completes permanent move to Flamengo from Lille

2022-01-13T16:30:00.000Z

Barcelona willing to sell Dest for €20m

2022-01-13T16:00:00.000Z

El Nacional reports that Barcelona will be prepared to part with Sergino Dest for around €20 million (£17m/$23m) in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are being linked with the USMNT right-back, who has struggled for form and fitness at Camp Nou this season.

SERGINO DEST BARCELONA
Fabianski hoping for new West Ham contract

2022-01-13T15:30:00.000Z

Lukasz Fabianski has taken in over 120 appearances for West Ham and hopes there will be many more to come, with the 36-year-old Polish goalkeeper eager to earn a new contract and avoid free agency this summer.

He has told Standard Sport: “I hope so. I don't know what to say, it is always a tricky question. I am very happy in this present time and present moment. I am really focused on doing well for the club and if everything goes well then I don't see any other options.”

Dortmund join the race for Christensen

2022-01-13T15:00:00.000Z

Andreas Christensen continues to run down his contract at Chelsea, with Sport1 claiming that Borussia Dortmund now form part of an ever-growing list of suitors.

Extension talks have been held with a Denmark international at Stamford Bridge, but no deal has been done and he is heading towards free agency in the summer.

Man Utd in contact with Pochettino (Le Parisien)

2022-01-13T14:40:00.000Z

Manchester United are in contact with Mauricio Pochettino regarding the club’s managerial role, reports Le Parisien.

Ralf Rangnick is currently in interim charge of the Red Devils, but a permanent appointment will need to be made in the summer and a former Tottenham boss at Paris Saint-Germain remains a top target.

Arsenal facing Arthur frustration

2022-01-13T14:15:00.000Z

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Juventus are reluctant to let Arthur link up with Arsenal on loan.

The Bianconeri are wary of leaving themselves short on midfield options and will only do a deal if a suitable replacement is brought in first.

West Ham slap £200m price tag on Rice (talkSPORT)

2022-01-13T14:00:00.000Z

West Ham have, according to talkSPORT, slapped a £200 million ($275m) price tag on Declan Rice in a bid to fend off unwelcome interest from afar.

The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United continue to be linked with the England international midfielder, but the Hammers have no intention of sanctioning a sale.

Declan Rice West Ham 2021-22
Burnley to battle Forest for Pedersen

2022-01-13T13:45:00.000Z

Burnley are set to battle it out with Nottingham Forest and Coventry for Birmingham defender Kristian Pedersen, claims Football Insider.

The 27-year-old, who can operate at centre-half of left-back, is set to be out of contract in the summer.

Juventus looking at Memphis loan again

2022-01-13T13:30:00.000Z

Juventus are once again exploring the option of taking Memphis Depay on loan from Barcelona, reports Mundo Deportivo.

With a Dutch forward struggling to make his mark at Camp Nou, Serie A giants are prepared to offer him another fresh start in Italy.

Klopp expecting Origi to remain at Liverpool

2022-01-13T13:15:00.000Z

Jurgen Klopp is confident that Divock Origi will see out the winter transfer window on Liverpool’s books, with the Reds eager to retain the Belgian’s services.

Klopp has told the club’s official website amid talk of a Champions League winner being targeted by Newcastle: “I don’t see any kind of scenario – pretty much everything can happen in life – but from this moment I would say he will be here.”

Man Utd ready to sanction Amad loan switch

2022-01-13T13:00:00.000Z

Manchester United are ready to sanction a loan move for Amad Diallo in the winter transfer window, reports the Manchester Evening News.

Borussia Dortmund have been linked with the Ivorian youngster, while Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney would like him at Derby, and a definitive call on his next destination is about to be made.

Spurs shelve interest in Lamptey for now

2022-01-13T12:30:00.000Z

Tottenham are not preparing to join the race for Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey, claims Sky Sports.

Manchester United are the latest side to be linked with the Seagulls star and Spurs, despite seeing a move for the 21-year-old mooted in the past, will not be rivalling the Red Devils in any transfer scramble.

New contract for Man City captain

2022-01-13T12:03:13.872Z

Van de Beek offered to Newcastle & Dortmund (MEN)

2022-01-13T12:00:00.000Z

According to the Manchester Evening News, Donny van de Beek has been offered to Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund with a winter window open for business.

The Dutch midfielder has struggled to prove his worth at Manchester United and, with game time still in short supply, the Red Devils are prepared to let him leave Old Trafford on loan before the next deadline.

Donny van de Beek Manchester United 2021-22
Bowen open to making Liverpool move (Football Insider)

2022-01-13T11:30:00.000Z

Jarrod Bowen is open to the idea of making a move to Liverpool during the summer transfer window, claims Football Insider.

Premier League heavyweights at Anfield are ready to step up their interest in the talented West Ham winger after monitoring him closely during the 2021-22 campaign.

Jarrod Bowen Jurgen Klopp West Ham Liverpool GFX
Mari set for Serie A loan

2022-01-13T11:00:00.000Z

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is closing in on a temporary switch to Udinese, Fabrizio Romano claims.

The centre-back has found playing time difficult to come by this season under Mikel Arteta and could gain valuable experience in Serie A.

Dybala won't renew

2022-01-13T10:45:15.000Z

Paulo Dybala will not extend his contract at Juventus, TyC Sports reports.

It is claimed that the Serie A side have made changes to their previous offer while in negotiations and that the player feels let down by the club.

The Argentine's current deal runs out in 2022.

Paulo Dybala Juventus 2020-21
Juve to enter Scamacca talks

2022-01-13T10:30:14.000Z

Juventus are set to meet with Sassuolo in the coming days over a potential summer move for Gianluca Scamacca, GOAL can confirm.

The 23-year-old striker is high up the Old Lady's wishlist for the 2022-23 season, with the player himself open to a move to Turin.

Relations between Juve and Sassuolo are good, the clubs having previously negotiated the transfer of Manuel Locatelli without incident.

Scamacca's current side value him at around €40 million, but have no intention of sanctioning a sale in January unless a bid far above their valuation comes in.

Barca end Demir loan

2022-01-13T10:15:22.000Z

Barcelona have officially announced the early termination of Yusuf Demir's loan from Rapid Vienna.

It is understood that the Austrian attacker's spell in Catalunya was cut short due to the fact that they would have to make his stay at Camp Nou permanent if he reached a certain amount of appearances.

In a precarious financial situation and focused on strengthening elsewhere, Barca opted against paying the €10 million it would have taken to sign the 18-year-old winger outright.

Blues recall Kenedy from Brazil

2022-01-13T10:00:55.000Z

Chelsea have recalled Kenedy, cutting short his loan spell with Flamengo, GOAL can confirm.

Despite the Blues being short of left-back options, however, the Brazilian will not feature in Thomas Tuchel's plans.

Instead, the 25-year-old will once again head out on loan to an as yet unknown club.

It will mark his sixth temporary move away from Stamford Bridge since arriving in 2015.

Farke joins Krasnodar

2022-01-13T09:45:00.000Z

Former Norwich boss Daniel Farke has joined Krasnodar as head coach, the Russian side have confirmed.

The 45-year-old German has signed a contract that runs until 2024.

Digne completes Aston Villa switch (official)

2022-01-13T09:25:35.425Z

Full-back swaps Rafa Benitez for Steven Gerrard

Aston Villa have completed a £25 million ($34m) deal to sign Lucas Digne from Everton.

The 28-year-old had been a key player in the Toffees squad until a public fallout with head coach Rafael Benitez in December, with Chelsea, who were also initially keen on the Frenchman, deciding against making an official bid.

Read the full story on GOAL

Wood completes Newcastle transfer (official)

2022-01-13T09:05:58.340Z

Striker will wear number 20 on Tyneside

Chris Wood has officially completed a move from Burnley to Newcastle.

The 30-year-old striker becomes the Magpies second signing of the January window following Kieran Trippier's arrival, with the New Zealand native penning a two-and-a-half year deal.

Wood, who will wear the number 20 shirt at St James' Park, told his new club's official website: “This is a very exciting opportunity for me and I'm delighted to be a Newcastle United player.

“I have played at St. James' Park a few times and it's an amazing place, so to have the chance to represent this club with those incredible supporters behind me and my team-mates is very special.

“The club and manager have been first class during this process, and I really can't wait to get onto the pitch and repay the faith they have in me, especially with a vital part of the season ahead of us.”

Newcastle one of the clubs looking at Fellaini (DHnet)

2022-01-13T09:00:00.000Z

Former Everton and Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini could be heading back to Europe from Chinese side Shandong Taishan.

Accord to DHnet, several sides have expressed interest in the 34-year-old Belgian, with Newcastle among those mulling over a move for a proven Premier League performer.

Marouane Fellaini Belgium
Leeds confident on new Raphinha contract (LeedsLive)

2022-01-13T08:30:00.000Z

Raphinha and his agent remain in contract extension talks, reports LeedsLive, with there confidence at Elland Road that fresh terms will be thrashed out.

An exciting Brazilian winger has been linked with a move away from West Yorkshire, but his current club believe he can be convinced to commit to their cause for the foreseeable future.

Raphinha Leeds United 2021-22
West Ham waiting on reply to Gabigol offer

2022-01-13T08:00:00.000Z

Sky Sports reports that West Ham are waiting on a response to their offer of taking Gabigol on an 18-month loan from Flamengo.

The Brazilian frontman is said to be keen on making a move to England, having previously flopped in Europe during forgettable stints at Inter and Benfica.

Bayern lead Real in race for Schlotterbeck

2022-01-13T07:30:00.000Z

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are battling it out for Freiburg defender Nico Schlotterback, claims Fichajes.

The Bundesliga champions are said to be leading La Liga table toppers in that particular race, with a highly-rated 22-year-old expected to remain in German football.

Newcastle set their sights on Smalling

2022-01-13T07:00:00.000Z

Newcastle's ongoing pursuit of another centre-half has led them towards former Manchester United star Chris Smalling, claims Tuttomercatoweb.

The England international defender is currently working with Jose Mourinho at Roma, but he may be lured back to the Premier League from Serie A by an ambitious outfit in the North East.

Chris Smalling Jose Mourinho
El Ghazi announcement imminent

2022-01-13T02:25:25.760Z

Austin FC reach Valencia pact

2022-01-12T23:58:00.000Z

Ekitike keen on Newcastle switch

2022-01-12T23:50:00.000Z

Newcastle are in talks with Ligue 1 side Reims over a £25 million ($34m/€30m) deal for striker Hugo Ekitike - and the player is keen on the potential move, says Sky Sports.

The 19-year-old has eight goals in 18 league games this year.

Hugo Ekitike 2021-22
Juventus won't sell Arthur without replacement

2022-01-12T23:40:00.000Z

Fiorentina demand could prevent Arsenal's Vlahovic pursuit (Independent)

2022-01-12T23:36:00.000Z

The Viola want most of the transfer fee for the striker to be paid upfront

Fiorentina's demand of a huge lump sum upfront payment for Dusan Vlahovic could prevent Arsenal from buying the forward this month, writes the Independent.

They want more than £60 million ($82m) out of their £75 million total asking price to be paid by the Gunners right away, which may not be economically feasible.

Blackburn target £1.7m O'Riley amid promotion push

2022-01-12T23:30:00.000Z

Blackburn will target £1.7 million-rated MK Dons midfielder Matt O'Riley, according to the Sun.

The 21-year-old has been involved in 11 goals in League One this year.

Sevilla reject Newcastle's second Diego Carlos bid

2022-01-12T23:27:00.000Z

Sevilla have rejected a second bid from Newcastle for centre-back Diego Carlos, reports Marca.

An offer of €25 million ($29m/£21m) is said to have been made by the Magpies, but Sevilla are unwilling to budge amid a successful La Liga campaign that has them in second place.

Diego Carlos carries an €80 million release clause which is unlikely to be activated this window.

Al-Nassr make Dimitrievski offer

2022-01-12T23:20:00.000Z

Leicester City confirm Benkovic exit

2022-01-12T23:14:00.000Z

Cardiff welcome Drameh on loan

2022-01-12T23:10:00.000Z

Rangers recall Itten from loan

2022-01-12T23:05:00.000Z