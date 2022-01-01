Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Fiorentina demand could prevent Arsenal's Vlahovic pursuit

Toronto FC not chasing Belotti
Toronto FC are not chasing the signature of Torino striker Andrea Belotti - according to Michael Singh.
It was reported that the Canadian club had set their sights on the 28-year-old after sealing a deal for Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne.
Like Insigne, Belotti will also become a free agent in the summer, but it has been suggested that the Toronto rumours were actually fueled by his agent in order to try and raise more interest from European clubs.
Burnley in talks to sign Lens star Fofana
Burnley are in talks to sign Lens midfielder Seko Fofana - according to the Daily Mail.
Leeds and Newcastle have also been linked with the 26-year-old, whose current contract is not due to expire until 2024.
Burnley are hoping to win the race for Fofana and Lens could accept a bid within the region of £14 million ($19m).
Barca set sights on Mertens
Barcelona have set their sights on Napoli forward Dries Mertens - according to Fichajes.
The Spanish giants want the 34-year-old to take Luuk de Jong's spot in the team when his loan from Sevilla expires at the end of the season.
Mertens is set to be available on a free transfer at that stage having yet to agree a contract extension with Napoli.
Alaves could send Pellistri back to Man Utd
Alaves could send Facundo Pellistri back to Manchester United this month - according to Noticias de Alava.
The 20-year-old rejoined the Spanish club on a season-long loan in the summer after a successful six-month stint on their books in 2020-21.
However, Pellistri has been in and out of the Alaves starting XI and they are willing to cut short his loan, with United now eager to find an alternative suitor.
Fiorentina set asking price for Newcastle target Milenkovic
Fiorentina have set their final asking price for Newcastle target Nikola Milenkovic - according to The Sun.
The 24-year-old has emerged on Eddie Howe's radar as he seeks to bring two new centre-backs to St James' Park before the winter market closes.
Fiorentina would sanction Milenkovic's departure if they receive an offer of £38 million, but it remains to be seen whether Newcastle meet their demands.
Leeds interested in Torino full-back Aina
Torino full-back Ola Aina is the subject of interest from Leeds United - according to Calciomercato.
The Italian club are willing to let the 25-year-old leave if they seal a deal for Lazio's Mohamed Farès, who is currently on loan at Genoa.
Leeds are lying in wait to submit an offer for Aina, who has previously played in the Premier League at both Chelsea and Fulham.
Besiktas striker Larin turns down Al Nassr
Al Nassr offered €5m net salary to Besiktas striker Cyle Larin, but the proposal has been turned down by Canadian striker. No agreement. 🇨🇦 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2022
The player's ambition is to remain at current level ahead of World Cup 2026.
Sporting KC re-sign Espinoza & Zusi for 2022 season
He's staying home 🏡#SportingKC re-signs Roger Espinoza.— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) January 13, 2022
Details: https://t.co/xOkhcGLxcN pic.twitter.com/diKNWsZzsi
He's not going anywhere 😏#SportingKC re-signs Graham Zusi. Details: https://t.co/a8PmrsI1O4#OneSportingWay | @Shift4 pic.twitter.com/hLmIVrhJ1g— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) January 13, 2022
Austin FC announce Valencia signing
The champ is here!— Austin FC (@AustinFC) January 13, 2022
From Cali to ATX. Ready to grow the legend. 🌳
Rashford in line for new Man Utd contract
Marcus Rashford is in line for a new contract at Manchester United - according to ESPN.
The 24-year-old has struggled for form this season and only has 18 months left to run on his current deal, but the Red Devils have the option to extend that agreement by an extra year.
United fully intend to secure Rashford's long-term future despite his recent struggles and remain confident that their coaches can help him reach his full potential.
Everton sign El Ghazi on loan from Aston Villa
✍️ | Anwar El Ghazi has completed his loan move to #EFC from Aston Villa for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.— Everton (@Everton) January 13, 2022
Man Utd well placed to sign Napoli's Ruiz
Manchester United are well placed to complete the signing of Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz - according to La Repubblica.
The Italian giants will be happy to let the 25-year-old depart if they seal a deal for Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi in the coming days.
United are poised to swoop for Ruiz, who has recorded five goals and three assists in 19 games for Napoli so far this season.
Maia completes permanent move to Flamengo from Lille
He’s not going anywhere! Thiago Maia is back with Mengão! We have finalized the contract that will keep him in the Sacred Mantle through 2026! 🔴⚫️#CRF #FLAEnglish pic.twitter.com/LaWUizwORz— Flamengo (@Flamengo_en) January 12, 2022
Barcelona willing to sell Dest for €20m
El Nacional reports that Barcelona will be prepared to part with Sergino Dest for around €20 million (£17m/$23m) in the summer transfer window.
Chelsea are being linked with the USMNT right-back, who has struggled for form and fitness at Camp Nou this season.
Fabianski hoping for new West Ham contract
Lukasz Fabianski has taken in over 120 appearances for West Ham and hopes there will be many more to come, with the 36-year-old Polish goalkeeper eager to earn a new contract and avoid free agency this summer.
He has told Standard Sport: “I hope so. I don't know what to say, it is always a tricky question. I am very happy in this present time and present moment. I am really focused on doing well for the club and if everything goes well then I don't see any other options.”
Dortmund join the race for Christensen
Andreas Christensen continues to run down his contract at Chelsea, with Sport1 claiming that Borussia Dortmund now form part of an ever-growing list of suitors.
Extension talks have been held with a Denmark international at Stamford Bridge, but no deal has been done and he is heading towards free agency in the summer.
New arrival at Marseille
Welcome to Marseille, @Bakambu17 🇨🇩💙#BakambuEstOlympienpic.twitter.com/FUVFe7T9vf— Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) January 13, 2022
Man Utd in contact with Pochettino (Le Parisien)
Manchester United are in contact with Mauricio Pochettino regarding the club’s managerial role, reports Le Parisien.
Ralf Rangnick is currently in interim charge of the Red Devils, but a permanent appointment will need to be made in the summer and a former Tottenham boss at Paris Saint-Germain remains a top target.
Arsenal facing Arthur frustration
Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Juventus are reluctant to let Arthur link up with Arsenal on loan.
The Bianconeri are wary of leaving themselves short on midfield options and will only do a deal if a suitable replacement is brought in first.
West Ham slap £200m price tag on Rice (talkSPORT)
West Ham have, according to talkSPORT, slapped a £200 million ($275m) price tag on Declan Rice in a bid to fend off unwelcome interest from afar.
The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United continue to be linked with the England international midfielder, but the Hammers have no intention of sanctioning a sale.
Burnley to battle Forest for Pedersen
Burnley are set to battle it out with Nottingham Forest and Coventry for Birmingham defender Kristian Pedersen, claims Football Insider.
The 27-year-old, who can operate at centre-half of left-back, is set to be out of contract in the summer.
Juventus looking at Memphis loan again
Juventus are once again exploring the option of taking Memphis Depay on loan from Barcelona, reports Mundo Deportivo.
With a Dutch forward struggling to make his mark at Camp Nou, Serie A giants are prepared to offer him another fresh start in Italy.
Klopp expecting Origi to remain at Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp is confident that Divock Origi will see out the winter transfer window on Liverpool’s books, with the Reds eager to retain the Belgian’s services.
Klopp has told the club’s official website amid talk of a Champions League winner being targeted by Newcastle: “I don’t see any kind of scenario – pretty much everything can happen in life – but from this moment I would say he will be here.”
Fresh face at Udinese
Welcome Filip #Benković 🙌🇭🇷— Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) January 13, 2022
⚪️⚫️ #ForzaUdinese #AlèUdin pic.twitter.com/6UClROuuRg
Man Utd ready to sanction Amad loan switch
Manchester United are ready to sanction a loan move for Amad Diallo in the winter transfer window, reports the Manchester Evening News.
Borussia Dortmund have been linked with the Ivorian youngster, while Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney would like him at Derby, and a definitive call on his next destination is about to be made.
New arrivals at Getafe
📢 OFICIAL | ¡Del Coliseo al Coliseum! 🏟— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) January 13, 2022
Bienvenidos a la familia azulona @Mayoral_Borja y @Gonzalo14villar 💙#MayoralAzulón#VillarAzulón pic.twitter.com/BOgBuRP8jU
Spurs shelve interest in Lamptey for now
Tottenham are not preparing to join the race for Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey, claims Sky Sports.
Manchester United are the latest side to be linked with the Seagulls star and Spurs, despite seeing a move for the 21-year-old mooted in the past, will not be rivalling the Red Devils in any transfer scramble.
New contract for Man City captain
𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝘿𝙀𝘼𝙇 ✍️— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 13, 2022
We are delighted to announce that captain @stephhoughton2 has signed a contract extension! 🙌
Download 👉 https://t.co/hquZ2Stav3
Van de Beek offered to Newcastle & Dortmund (MEN)
According to the Manchester Evening News, Donny van de Beek has been offered to Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund with a winter window open for business.
The Dutch midfielder has struggled to prove his worth at Manchester United and, with game time still in short supply, the Red Devils are prepared to let him leave Old Trafford on loan before the next deadline.
Bowen open to making Liverpool move (Football Insider)
Jarrod Bowen is open to the idea of making a move to Liverpool during the summer transfer window, claims Football Insider.
Premier League heavyweights at Anfield are ready to step up their interest in the talented West Ham winger after monitoring him closely during the 2021-22 campaign.
Mari set for Serie A loan
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is closing in on a temporary switch to Udinese, Fabrizio Romano claims.
The centre-back has found playing time difficult to come by this season under Mikel Arteta and could gain valuable experience in Serie A.
Dybala won't renew
Paulo Dybala will not extend his contract at Juventus, TyC Sports reports.
It is claimed that the Serie A side have made changes to their previous offer while in negotiations and that the player feels let down by the club.
The Argentine's current deal runs out in 2022.
Juve to enter Scamacca talks
Juventus are set to meet with Sassuolo in the coming days over a potential summer move for Gianluca Scamacca, GOAL can confirm.
The 23-year-old striker is high up the Old Lady's wishlist for the 2022-23 season, with the player himself open to a move to Turin.
Relations between Juve and Sassuolo are good, the clubs having previously negotiated the transfer of Manuel Locatelli without incident.
Scamacca's current side value him at around €40 million, but have no intention of sanctioning a sale in January unless a bid far above their valuation comes in.
Barca end Demir loan
Barcelona have officially announced the early termination of Yusuf Demir's loan from Rapid Vienna.
It is understood that the Austrian attacker's spell in Catalunya was cut short due to the fact that they would have to make his stay at Camp Nou permanent if he reached a certain amount of appearances.
In a precarious financial situation and focused on strengthening elsewhere, Barca opted against paying the €10 million it would have taken to sign the 18-year-old winger outright.
El FC Barcelona y el @skrapid han llegado a un acuerdo para finalizar la cesión del jugador Yusuf Demir, que vuelve así al equipo austríaco pic.twitter.com/sij5dWGkrs— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 13, 2022
Blues recall Kenedy from Brazil
Chelsea have recalled Kenedy, cutting short his loan spell with Flamengo, GOAL can confirm.
Despite the Blues being short of left-back options, however, the Brazilian will not feature in Thomas Tuchel's plans.
Instead, the 25-year-old will once again head out on loan to an as yet unknown club.
It will mark his sixth temporary move away from Stamford Bridge since arriving in 2015.
Farke joins Krasnodar
Former Norwich boss Daniel Farke has joined Krasnodar as head coach, the Russian side have confirmed.
The 45-year-old German has signed a contract that runs until 2024.
Главным тренером «Краснодара» стал Даниэль Фарке 😎— FCKrasnodar (@FCKrasnodar) January 13, 2022
Сегодня немецкий специалист оформил трудовое соглашение с клубом. Контракт будет действовать до конца июня 2024 года. Подробнее 👉 https://t.co/hB7g0eVr4g pic.twitter.com/si82d09AWd
Digne completes Aston Villa switch (official)
Full-back swaps Rafa Benitez for Steven Gerrard
Aston Villa have completed a £25 million ($34m) deal to sign Lucas Digne from Everton.
The 28-year-old had been a key player in the Toffees squad until a public fallout with head coach Rafael Benitez in December, with Chelsea, who were also initially keen on the Frenchman, deciding against making an official bid.
Bonjour, Villans...— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 13, 2022
🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/17mZVr1ggY
Wood completes Newcastle transfer (official)
Striker will wear number 20 on Tyneside
Chris Wood has officially completed a move from Burnley to Newcastle.
The 30-year-old striker becomes the Magpies second signing of the January window following Kieran Trippier's arrival, with the New Zealand native penning a two-and-a-half year deal.
Wood, who will wear the number 20 shirt at St James' Park, told his new club's official website: “This is a very exciting opportunity for me and I'm delighted to be a Newcastle United player.
“I have played at St. James' Park a few times and it's an amazing place, so to have the chance to represent this club with those incredible supporters behind me and my team-mates is very special.
“The club and manager have been first class during this process, and I really can't wait to get onto the pitch and repay the faith they have in me, especially with a vital part of the season ahead of us.”
All Black and White. 🇳🇿— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 13, 2022
Welcome, @officialcwood! ⚫️⚪️
Newcastle one of the clubs looking at Fellaini (DHnet)
Former Everton and Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini could be heading back to Europe from Chinese side Shandong Taishan.
Accord to DHnet, several sides have expressed interest in the 34-year-old Belgian, with Newcastle among those mulling over a move for a proven Premier League performer.
Leeds confident on new Raphinha contract (LeedsLive)
Raphinha and his agent remain in contract extension talks, reports LeedsLive, with there confidence at Elland Road that fresh terms will be thrashed out.
An exciting Brazilian winger has been linked with a move away from West Yorkshire, but his current club believe he can be convinced to commit to their cause for the foreseeable future.
West Ham waiting on reply to Gabigol offer
Sky Sports reports that West Ham are waiting on a response to their offer of taking Gabigol on an 18-month loan from Flamengo.
The Brazilian frontman is said to be keen on making a move to England, having previously flopped in Europe during forgettable stints at Inter and Benfica.
Bayern lead Real in race for Schlotterbeck
Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are battling it out for Freiburg defender Nico Schlotterback, claims Fichajes.
The Bundesliga champions are said to be leading La Liga table toppers in that particular race, with a highly-rated 22-year-old expected to remain in German football.
Newcastle set their sights on Smalling
Newcastle's ongoing pursuit of another centre-half has led them towards former Manchester United star Chris Smalling, claims Tuttomercatoweb.
The England international defender is currently working with Jose Mourinho at Roma, but he may be lured back to the Premier League from Serie A by an ambitious outfit in the North East.
El Ghazi announcement imminent
Anwar El Ghazi has signed his contract as new Everton player, deal sealed and here-we-go confirmed. Medical completed, official announcement will be today. 🔵🤝 #EFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2022
El Ghazi joins on loan from Aston Villa. Buy option clause [not mandatory] is also included in the deal. pic.twitter.com/G23hPEThfh
Austin FC reach Valencia pact
.@AustinFC have finalized an agreement with 25-year-old DMF Jhojan Valencia from Colombian Champions Deportivo Cali. 7 figure transfer fee involved. Announcement could come as soon as tomorrow. #MLS— Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 12, 2022
Ekitike keen on Newcastle switch
Newcastle are in talks with Ligue 1 side Reims over a £25 million ($34m/€30m) deal for striker Hugo Ekitike - and the player is keen on the potential move, says Sky Sports.
The 19-year-old has eight goals in 18 league games this year.
Juventus won't sell Arthur without replacement
Arsenal are pushing for Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus. He’s one of the main names in the list. Player understood to be open to join in case club will find an agreement. 🇧🇷 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2022
Juventus have not accepted yet - they’d need a replacement to let Arthur leave. Talks ongoing.
Fiorentina demand could prevent Arsenal's Vlahovic pursuit (Independent)
The Viola want most of the transfer fee for the striker to be paid upfront
Fiorentina's demand of a huge lump sum upfront payment for Dusan Vlahovic could prevent Arsenal from buying the forward this month, writes the Independent.
They want more than £60 million ($82m) out of their £75 million total asking price to be paid by the Gunners right away, which may not be economically feasible.
Blackburn target £1.7m O'Riley amid promotion push
Blackburn will target £1.7 million-rated MK Dons midfielder Matt O'Riley, according to the Sun.
The 21-year-old has been involved in 11 goals in League One this year.
Sevilla reject Newcastle's second Diego Carlos bid
Sevilla have rejected a second bid from Newcastle for centre-back Diego Carlos, reports Marca.
An offer of €25 million ($29m/£21m) is said to have been made by the Magpies, but Sevilla are unwilling to budge amid a successful La Liga campaign that has them in second place.
Diego Carlos carries an €80 million release clause which is unlikely to be activated this window.
Amiri move nearly complete
Nadier #Amiri is almost done to #Genoa from #BayerLeverkusen. Agreed personal terms: now Spors is working on the formula of the deal. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 12, 2022
Al-Nassr make Dimitrievski offer
Al-Nassr have offered €3.5m to Rayo Vallecano to sign Stole Dimitrievski as new goalkeeper. No agreement reached between clubs on the fee. 🇸🇦 #AlNassr @AlNassrFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2022
Rayo hope to keep the goalkeeper. No talks with Barcelona as things stand.
Leicester City confirm Benkovic exit
Filip Benković has left Leicester City, after the Club and the player mutually agreed to cancel the remaining term of his contract.— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 12, 2022
Best of luck in the future, Filip 👍
Cardiff welcome Drameh on loan
🤝 Welcome to the Welsh capital, Cody Drameh!— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 12, 2022
The 20-year-old arrives at Cardiff City Stadium on a loan deal from @LUFC👇#CityAsOne
Rangers recall Itten from loan
#RangersFC can today announce that Cedric Itten has been recalled to the club from German Bundesliga club Greuther Furth.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 12, 2022
Dundee announce Chapman agreement
We are delighted to announce that Jay Chapman has agreed a deal with the club subject to international clearance and work permit #thedee— Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 12, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/U7usJPm6AG pic.twitter.com/iuLnFctkEN