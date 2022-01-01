Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Wijnaldum has no interest in Newcastle return

Aston Villa confirm Coutinho loan
Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Philippe Coutinho on loan.
The Barcelona midfielder will reunite with Steven Gerrard at Villa as he looks to resurrect his career after several down years in Spain.
Goalkeeper Diop signs in Miami
Bienvenue Clement!⚽— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 11, 2022
A look at today's voluntary training session with our new #InterMiamiCF keeper. pic.twitter.com/2mNsbBf9N1
England youth defender earning interest from Championship clubs
Ex-Chelsea youth, England U17 World Cup winner and current England U21 defender Jonathan Panzo is getting loan interest from Middlesbrough, Cardiff City, Birmingham and other Championship clubs, GOAL can confirm.
Panzo had an injury that slowed his progress at Dijon but has still played almost 50 senior games by 21 at centre back in top leagues.
Those games led to interest last year from Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg.
Farke set to take new job in Russia
Former Norwich boss Daniel Farke is set to be named new manager of FK Krasnador, according to Sky Sports.
Farke was in charge of Norwich until early November, when he was dismissed after a poor start to the Premier League season.
Krasnador currently sits fifth in the Russian Premier League.
Wood set for Newcastle medical
Chris Wood is set to head to Newcastle for a medical, reports the Telegraph.
vWood is nearing a move that would see him become Newcastle's second major signing of the week behind Kieran Trippier, who recently joined from Atletico Madrid.
Green headed to MLS?
One more name that has surfaced in relation to @LAFC: Former @USMNT forward Julian Green. He may be Plan B if they do indeed lose out on Rodriguez— Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) January 11, 2022
Man City youngster heads to Stoke
Welcome to Stoke City, @TaylorHBellis 👋— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 11, 2022
The England U21 international joins on loan until the end of the season.#SCFC 🔴⚪️
Shawcross retires
Ryan Shawcross has retired, ending his 16-year professional career.
The former Stoke City defender's retirement was announced by Inter Miami on Tuesday, ending his one-year stay with the club.
“After having the fortune of enjoying a 16-year playing career, being a part of top organizations of the likes of Inter Miami, Stoke City and Manchester United, I would like to announce my retirement from professional football," Shawcross said.
"Despite stepping out of my playing career due to injury, my passion for the game is still intact, and after having secured my coaching licenses, I am looking forward to pursuing a career in coaching."
Newcastle plotting Fellaini swoop
Newcastle are plotting a swoop for ex-Manchester United and Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini - according to La Derniere Heure.
The Belgian left the Red Devils to join Chinese outfit Shandong Taishan in 2019 and recently extended his contract with the club through to 2025.
Newcastle could tempt Fellaini with the chance to return to the Premier League, but Galatasaray and Besiktas are also interested in his services.
Haaland preparing to make definitive future call (AS)
Erling Haaland is preparing to make a definitive decision on his future, reports AS, with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United waiting to discover what the Norwegian striker is going to do.
The general consensus is that a prolific frontman will leave Borussia Dortmund over the summer, with talks now being held with his agent Mino Raiola about what the best step would be to take from here.
Tottenham want to sign Lingard in the summer
Tottenham want to sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard this summer - according to Football.London.
Spurs have already contacted the 29-year-old's representatives over a free transfer when his current contract expires on June 30.
West Ham have also been strongly linked with Lingard, who took in a successful loan spell with the club last season, but Tottenham are hoping to win the race for his signature.
Newcastle to battle Brighton for Senesi
Newcastle are, according to Football Insider, ready to battle it out with Brighton for the signing of Feyenoord defender Marcos Senesi.
The 24-year-old Argentine has become a target for the Magpies after they were left frustrated in pursuit of Lille star Sven Botman and Sevilla centre-half Diego Carlos.
Elneny still wanted in Turkey
Concrete interest in Mohamed Elneny from Turkey.— Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) January 11, 2022
Any deal is in flux though given Arsenal midfield issues.
It is likely they will look to bring someone in before allowing any other options to follow Ainsley Maitland-Niles out of the exit…
Inter starlet Satriano wanted by Forest
Nottingham Forest have taken Keinan Davis on loan from Aston Villa but they remain in the market for another forward.
The Athletic reports that highly-rated 20-year-old Inter striker Martin Satriano is a long-standing target for the Reds and more questions may be asked of his availability before the January deadline passes.
Sevilla ready to give up on Martial (Marca)
Sevilla are ready to give up on their efforts to prise Anthony Martial away from Manchester United, claims Marca.
The Liga outfit remain eager to sign another striker in January, but those at Old Trafford are proving difficult to do business with and focus is set to be shifted elsewhere.
West Ham & Everton face Kelly frustration
West Ham and Everton are set to be priced out of a move for Lloyd Kelly, claims Football League World, with Bournemouth reluctant to part with a highly-rated defender.
They are under no pressure to sell and have made Premier League suitors aware that they would need to break the bank in order to lure a talented 23-year-old away from the south coast.
Wijnaldum has no interest in Newcastle return (Football Insider)
Georginio Wijnaldum has no interest in rejoining Newcastle, reports Football Insider.
The Dutch midfielder has struggled at Paris Saint-Germain on the back of a 2021 move to France, with the former Liverpool star now seeing a retracing of steps to the Premier League speculated on.
Palace open talks for Arsenal striker Nketiah (The Times)
Crystal Palace have, according to The Times, opened talks with Arsenal regarding a deal for Eddie Nketiah.
The England U21 international striker, who had seen a move to Germany mooted before the Eagles swooped in, is set to be a free agent in the summer as his contract with the Gunners runs down.
Barca hold talks with ex-Chelsea star Oscar (TNT Sports)
Brazilian playmaker touted for return to Europe
Barcelona have held transfer talks with ex-Chelsea midfielder Oscar - according to TNT Sports.
The 30-year-old is currently on the books of Chinese outfit Shanghai Port, who he joined from Chelsea for £60 million ($82m) in 2017.
Oscar is now eager to return to Europe and Barca have discussed a move with his agent Kia Joorabchian, but have not yet submitted a formal offer.
Juventus interested in Lyon's Guimaraes
Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is the subject of interest from Juventus, GOAL can confirm.
The French club would be willing to let the 24-year-old leave this month, but only if a potential suitor agrees to an initial six-month loan with the obligation to buy for €45 million (£37m/$51m).
Juve are considering a move for Guimaraes, who has also been linked with Arsenal after an impressive first half of the 2021-22 campaign at Lyon.
Real Madrid's Isco refusing January offers
Real Madrid midfielder Isco is refusing all transfer offers this month - according to Marca.
The 29-year-old has been approached by a number of clubs, including Fiorentina, but he would prefer to run down the final six months of his contract.
Isco believes he will have a better chance of securing a move to a bigger club when he becomes available on a free transfer, despite the fact he is playing a bit-part role in the Madrid squad at present.
Salah on contract talks: I'm not asking for crazy stuff!
Mohamed Salah has claimed his Liverpool contract demands aren't "crazy" while insisting that a final decision on a potential renewal is in the hands of club officials.
Salah has been a talismanic figure for Liverpool since his £37 million ($50m) move to Anfield from Roma in 2017, scoring 148 goals in his first 229 games.
The Egyptian's top-level performances have helped the Reds conquer the Champions League and Premier League under Jurgen Klopp, but speculation over his future has been raging as he enters the final 18 months of his current contract.
Read the full story on GOAL.
Newcastle offered chance to sign Milenkovic
With Sven Botman dropping out of reach for Newcastle, the Magpies have been offered an opportunity to sign Fiorentina star Nikola Milenkovic instead.
That is according to NewcastleWorld, who claim that a proven centre-half could still be drafted into Eddie Howe’s ranks during the January transfer window.
Tottenham leading the chase for Kessie
🚨❌ #Milan-#Kessie, still distant positions: the 🇨🇮 player has long since refused the 🔴⚫ €5M growing proposal.— Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) January 10, 2022
💰 To date, the midfielder has offers from #Tottenham (€8M+€2M), #PSG and another #EPL club: as anticipated some weeks ago, actually #THFC are in the lead. 🐓⚽ pic.twitter.com/C5k5AkLN2a
Depay has no interest in Premier League move
Memphis Depay will not be heading back to the Premier League any time soon, claims El Nacional, with the Dutch forward happy at Barcelona.
The former Manchester United winger is among those to have been linked with Newcastle but, having only moved to Camp Nou in the summer of 2021, he is eager to prove his worth at La Liga giants.
West Ham also keen on Newcastle target Ekitike
Reims are not intentioned to accept Newcastle opening proposal for talented striker Hugo Ekitike. Deal more than complicated - there's interest also from West Ham but nothing advanced yet. ⭐️🇫🇷 #NUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2022
Reims want also a sell on clause included into potential Ekitike deal.
Aaron Ramsey seals loan switch
Good luck at Cheltenham Town, @AaronRamseyx. 👊— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 11, 2022
Modric agrees Real Madrid contract extension
Luka Modric has agreed a contract extension at Real Madrid through to the summer of 2023, reports AS.
The veteran 36-year-old Croatian midfielder is working on rolling 12-month deals at Santiago Bernabeu, with another agreement being reached to keep him in the Spanish capital.
Spurs snub Ajax’s £15m bid for Bergwijn (The Telegraph)
The Telegraph reports that Tottenham have turned down a £15 million ($20m) bid from Ajax for Steven Bergwijn.
The Dutch giants are, however, confident that an agreement can be reached that will allow a Netherlands international forward to head back to his homeland.
Leeds can only make loan signings
According to Football Insider, Leeds United will only be able to make loan signings in the winter transfer window.
Marcelo Bielsa has been informed that funds will be in short supply at Elland Road as the Whites seek to abide by Financial Fair Play regulations.
Coman set to sign new Bayern contract
GOAL is able to confirm that Kingsley Coman, following much speculation regarding his future, is set to sign a new contract at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.
The French forward, who has been linked with Manchester United in the recent past, is poised to commit to terms at the Allianz Arena through to 2027.
Karius told to leave Liverpool
Liverpool goalkeeper coach John Achterberg has urged Loris Karius to secure a move away from Anfield in the winter transfer window after becoming fourth choice for the Reds.
He has told The Athletic of a German shot-stopper that has not made a competitive appearance under Jurgen Klopp since an error-strewn showing in the 2018 Champions League final: “In the end it’s down to him, his agent and the club to try to find a solution. Hopefully there will be one this month.
“It doesn’t help anyone to sit for another six months without the feeling that you are really fighting for something. That’s not going to improve him.”
Does Henderson need to leave Man Utd?
Ralf Rangnick told @talkSPORT @sammatterface after tonight's game that Dean Henderson asked to leave #MUFC two weeks ago and he said no. Sam then aked if the situation had changed and Ralf said 'no' and that he was not in the squad tonight due to illness.— Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 10, 2022
Dortmund interested in Freiburg's Schlotterbeck
Freiburg centre-back Keven Schlotterbeck is the subject of interest from Borussia Dortmund - according to Sky Germany.
The 24-year-old has also been linked with Bayern Munich and a number of Premier League clubs, but BVB are hoping to win the race for his signature and seal a €25 million (£21m/$28m) summer deal.
Dortmund are also looking at Zurich's Becir Omeragic as they aim to bolster their options at the back for next season.
Spurs to welcome Alli & Doherty offers
Tottenham are set to welcome any offers for Dele Alli and Matt Doherty - according to Sky Sports.
Alli has been in and out of Antonio Conte's lineup this season and has yet to convince the Italian of his potential.
Doherty, meanwhile, has been reduced to a bit-part role, and Spurs will happily sell the pair if they receive suitable bids this month.
Newcastle in talks to sign Reims striker
Newcastle are in talks to sign Stade Reims striker Hugo Ekitike - according to Sky Sports.
The Magpies are hoping to secure the 17-year-old's signature before they face Watford this weekend, with a £30 million ($41m) deal now close to being finalised.
Ekitike made his Reims debut in August and has since recorded eight goals and three assists in 17 Ligue 1 appearances.
Inter close to finalising Brozovic's extension
Inter are hoping to complete the agreement for Marcelo Brozović contract extension within January. Talks at final stages - there are still some details to be agreed then it will be announced 🇭🇷 #Inter— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2022
Brozović received several approaches from abroad but his priority is to stay.
Tottenham ready to sell Ndombele
Tanguy Ndombele has run out of time in his battle to convince Tottenham he can make the grade in north London, reports the Daily Mail.
The club will make their record signing available for transfer this month after he was booed off the field following their FA Cup defeat to Morecambe.
Barcelona choose Neto replacement
Barcelona want Rayo's Stole Dimitrievski as their new second-choice goalkeeper should Neto leave, reports Sport.
The Brazilian has been tipped to leave Camp Nou in order to ease the club's wage burden.
Arsenal must pay £150m to land Vlahovic (Daily Mail)
Striker wants £300,000 a week in wages - but Gunners are still determined to buy
Arsenal are determined to sign Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic, despite facing a transfer bill worth a massive £150 million.
The Daily Mail reports that, on top of the £58m Fiorentina are asking for their star, his wages would cost the Gunners £300,000 a week for the next five years - while his management team could net another £15m.
Chelsea sign Watford teenager Akomeah
Waiting for first-team fullback to arrive soon... Chelsea sign talented 16-year-old centre back Travis Akomeah from Watford. Agreement reached and paperworks now signed. 🔵🤝 #CFC @TheSecretScout_— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2022
Liverpool and Bournemouth were pushing too but Akomeah's joining Chelsea.
Barca approach ex-Chelsea star Oscar to replace Coutinho (TNT Brasil)
Catalans' financial situation will make talks with Shanghai SIPG difficult
Barcelona have made an approach to sign former Chelsea star Oscar from Shangai SIPG, according to TNT Sports Brasil.
However, they are said to be uncertain about whether they can afford the Brazilian midfielder after needing to restructure contracts to register newcomer Ferran Torres.