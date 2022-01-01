Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Wijnaldum has no interest in Newcastle return

Ex-Chelsea youth, England U17 World Cup winner and current England U21 defender Jonathan Panzo is getting loan interest from Middlesbrough, Cardiff City, Birmingham and other Championship clubs, GOAL can confirm.

Panzo had an injury that slowed his progress at Dijon but has still played almost 50 senior games by 21 at centre back in top leagues.

Those games led to interest last year from Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg.