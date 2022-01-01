Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool to seal £50m Diaz signing

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Luis Diaz Porto 2021-22
Brentford still working on Eriksen deal

2022-01-29T23:55:14.000Z

Liverpool to seal £50m Diaz signing (Mirror)

2022-01-29T23:45:16.000Z

Colombian will move for significantly less than Porto wanted

Liverpool are set to confirm a bargain deal for Porto star Luis Diaz, according to the Mirror.

The Colombian, who was originally valued at £83 million by his club, will ultimately move in a deal worth £50m, with the Reds paying £37.5m of that fee up front.

LUIS DIAZ PORTO
Lampard to block Calvert-Lewin's Arsenal move

2022-01-29T23:35:59.000Z

Frank Lampard's first act as Everton boss will be to veto the sale of Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Arsenal, claims the Daily Star.

The ex-Chelsea idol is set to take over at Goodison Park and does not want to lose the striker in the current window.

West Ham make double Leeds bids

2022-01-29T23:25:36.000Z

Al Nassr make final Aubameyang offer

2022-01-29T23:15:00.000Z