Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo not part of Ten Hag's Man Utd plans

Swansea give Naughton extension
🙌 Swansea City defender @Knaughts88 has agreed terms on a new one-year contract that will extend his stay with the club.— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 14, 2022
👉 https://t.co/iBOu0uVRQb pic.twitter.com/Dvna8IYcfG
Kane could sign Tottenham extension
Harry Kane could sign an extension at Tottenham after Manchester United declined to hire his former coach Mauricio Pochettino, according to the Mirror.
Kane had been intrigued by a reunion with his former boss, but the expected hiring of Erik ten Hag along with Manchester United's disappointing league position could keep him at Spurs.
Nunez quizzed on possible PL move
Darwin Núñez on potential Premier League move in the summer: “I really don’t know what’s gonna happen. But I’m not gonna speak about my future before the end of the season”. 🇺🇾 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2022
“Cavani - he’s my idol”, Darwin also added. Benfica want around €75/80m to sell Núñez.
Bergwijn could be first Ten Hag signing
Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn could become Erik ten Hag's first signing at Manchester United, says the Daily Mail.
Ten Hag is said to have tracked the attacker for years and desired him at Ajax.
Ronaldo not part of Ten Hag's Man Utd plans (Daily Star)
The presumptive incoming manager wants to move in a new direction
Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of the plans of presumptive incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, claims the Daily Star.
That perspective along with the possibility the Red Devils won't be in the Champions League next season mean a transfer is increasingly likely, though the destination remains uncertain.