Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid add Arsenal full-back Tierney to list of targets

Inter Miami add U.S. youth international
Inter Miami have signed U.S. youth international CJ dos Santos from Benfica, the club announced.
The goalkeeper signs a deal that runs through 2024 with club options in 2025 and 2026, having made his name with the U.S. at the U-17 and U-20 levels.
“CJ is a gifted young goalkeeper with really good feet. His distribution and reading of the game are very strong for a young keeper and we’re excited to bring him onboard and help further his development. He’ll come in and add competition to a strong goalkeeper unit,” said Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson.
Real Madrid willing to listen to Rodrygo offers
Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers for Rodrygo, reports Sport.
The 21-year-old winger has yet to truly make his mark with the club or seal a consistent role.
And, with the club hoping to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, playing time will be hard to come by, making him a candidate to be sold in the summer.
Tielemans not willing to extend contract at Leicester
I’ve been told Youri Tielemans will NOT extend his contract with Leicester. New deal bid has been turned down - current one expires in 2023. 🔵 #LCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 11, 2022
Of course Youri will be professional, he’s focused on Leicester. Many top clubs want him for June.
Cuadrado set for new deal
Juan Cuadrado is set for a new contract at Juventus, according to CalcioMercato.
The Colombian star has decided that he wants to stay at Juventus and would like to continue with the club that he originally joined in 2015.
There is a general agreement to sign a new deal through 2023 with a potential option year through 2024.
Hernandez pens new Milan deal
🗣️ "I've always felt good here, right from day one"@TheoHernandez is all smiles after his contract renewal— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 11, 2022
🗣️ "Sono felice qui dal primo giorno"
Altidore set for New England
New England Revolution boss Bruce Arena says the club is closing in on a deal for Jozy Altidore.
The former U.S. men's national team striker has been linked with the Revs for weeks, and it appears a deal is close.
"It sure sounds that way, doesn't it? I think that's going to happen," Arena said. "We're happy to get Jozy. He’s going to need a little bit of time to get ready. … He’ll be a great addition to our roster."
Charlotte's deal for Polish international falls through
The winger that Charlotte FC "agreed to terms for then got hurt" was Derby County and Poland int'l Kamil Jozwiak, per sources.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) February 11, 2022
Inter Miami signs Robert Taylor
#InterMiamiCF signs Finnish international attacker Robert Taylor from Norwegian top-flight team Sportsklubben Brann to a contract through the 2023 #MLS season!— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 11, 2022
Ronaldo Jr unveiled at Man Utd
Marcos Alonso hopes to stay at Chelsea
Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is hoping to remain at the club despite confirming that he turned down offers to leave.
He said: "I was out for a while but then I was back, I scored and we won the derby [against Tottenham].
"It's not over. I signed a long contract here to stay for a long time. Chelsea is the most important club in my career. I want to give back all the chances they put in me. That's my only target."
Greece hire Poyet as new manager
Real Madrid add Tierney to list of targets (El Espanol)
Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is a player that Real Madrid have their eye on, claims El Espanol.
The Blancos are in the market for defensive reinforcements and will continue to monitor a Scotland international at Emirates Stadium as they mull over an official approach.
Villa join Spurs in Vidal hunt
Aston Villa have, according to Calciomercato, joined Premier League rivals Tottenham in the hunt for Arturo Vidal.
An experienced Chilean midfielder is set to become a free agent this summer when his contract at Inter expires, allowing him to take on a new challenge in England, but Marseille and Galatasaray are also keen.
Man Utd scouts cast an eye over Nunez (A Bola)
Manchester United have had their scouting network cast an eye over Benfica star Darwin Nunez, claims A Bola.
The Uruguayan forward was linked with West Ham in January, but the Red Devils are aware of his potential and are ready to step up their interest in the talented 22-year-old – who has hit 21 goals in 26 appearances this season.
Barca open to using Trincao in Traore deal
Barcelona would, according to Sport, be prepared to use Francisco Trincao as a makeweight in any deal for Adama Traore.
Two men that have traded places this season on loan agreements could remain in their current surroundings for 2022-23, with La Liga giants preparing to talk permanent transfers with Wolves.
West Ham open contract talks with Soucek
Football Insider reports that West Ham have opened contract talks with Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek.
The 26-year-old is already tied to a deal through to 2024, but his efforts in England have started to attract interest from afar and the Hammers are eager to cover themselves with fresh terms.
Pogba would prefer return to Juventus
Paul Pogba would prefer a return to Juventus this summer if he is to leave Manchester United, claims Il BiancoNero.
The World Cup-winning France international is running down his contract to free agency and has been linked with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the recent past.
Leeds keeper Meslier on Barca’s shopping list
Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier has emerged as a shock target for Barcelona, reports Mundo Deportivo.
With questions being asked of Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s future at Camp Nou, La Liga giants are eager to get a long-term option between the sticks in place and feel a 21-year-old at Elland Road would tick useful boxes.
Bale has Tottenham return agreed
Gareth Bale is set to leave Real Madrid as a free agent this summer, and El Nacional claims he has already agreed a return to Tottenham.
The Wales international is set to take in a third spell with Spurs as he ends talk of early retirement.
Modric never considered Premier League return
Luka Modric claims a return to the Premier League has never been on the cards for him as he looks to extend his career at Real Madrid.
Manchester City have been linked with the former Tottenham star in the past, but the Croatian playmaker has told the Daily Mail: “Since I left England and joined Real Madrid my only focus was Real Madrid. I never thought about anything else. I was only focused on Real Madrid and to do my best in the best club in the world.”
Koulibaly is committed to Napoli
Kalidou Koulibaly has seen a move away from Napoli speculated on for some time, but a centre-half that has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton in the past says he is going nowhere.
After returning to Italy following a successful Africa Cup of Nations campaign with Senegal, Koulibaly has told Tutto Napoli: “Take it easy because I am not leaving, I am not leaving. I am back in Naples and I am calm.”
Leeds looking at Valverde & Marsch
Leeds are starting to line up possible new managers ahead of the summer and the end of Marcelo Bielsa’s latest contract, claims The Telegraph.
Former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is said to be a top target for the Whites, along with ex-RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch and Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan – a one-time assistant of Bielsa.
Haaland & Kane on Man Utd striker shortlist (The Sun)
Manchester United have, according to The Sun, made the signing of a new striker their top priority for the summer transfer window and have four big names on a recruitment sortlist.
Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, Tottenham talisman Harry Kane, Inter ace Lautaro Martinez and Everton frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin are all said to be in the Red Devils’ sights.
Barca put Sergi Roberto contract talks on hold
A new deal for Sergi Roberto at Barcelona has been speculated on for some time, but no paperwork has been signed as yet.
Sport claims that no deal will be done any time soon as La Liga giants have put extension talks on hold until a home-grown star recovers from an injury setback.
Pogba must take pay cut for Man Utd stay
If Paul Pogba is to remain at Manchester United beyond the end of the season, then The Mirror reports that the French midfielder is going to have to take a pay cut.
The Red Devils are open to the idea of keeping a World Cup winner on their books, but reduced terms would need to be agreed in order for free agency and a change of scenery to be avoided.
Coutinho purchase option not fixed at £33m
The Birmingham Mail reports that a £33 million ($45m) purchase option in Philippe Coutinho’s loan deal at Aston Villa is not fixed and he could be acquired for less than that figure.
Steven Gerrard has been impressed by the impact made for his former Liverpool team-mate back in the Premier League and would like to agree a permanent stay over the summer.
Can PSG get Mbappe to stay?
Mauricio Pochettino to @ellarguero: "Hopefully Kylian Mbappé spends his entire career at PSG - would be a very good sign for the club. This is what we hope". 🇫🇷 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 11, 2022
"For me, Kylian should be considered part of the best 5 in the world. No doubt".
Inter moving transfer pieces
Inter are already planning for next season with Bremer among priority targets after Gosens deal completed in Jan - Scamacca and Frattesi are both in the list too. 🔵 #Inter— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 10, 2022
Perisic and Handanovic contracts will be discussed soon, waiting for Brozovic to agree and his new deal.
Ronaldo plots Man Utd showdown talks (Daily Star)
Forward to consider Old Trafford future
Cristiano Ronaldo is intending to hold showdown talks with his agent over his Manchester United career, claims the Daily Star.
The Portuguese has struggled to deliver on his much-vaunted homecoming to Old Trafford, not helped by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's exit and an unformed relationship with Ralf Rangnick.
As such, the forward intends to speak with Jorge Mendes over his options at the end of the campaign, with the Red Devils effectively out of any silverware race.
Timbers confirm Polo termination
Portland Timbers statement on Andy Polo: https://t.co/WobHxWeimw— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) February 10, 2022
Zeca signs with Dynamo
Versatile. Attack-minded. Experienced.— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) February 10, 2022
Welcome to H-Town, Zeca 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/eKzqZwTwrA
Pereira nears Flamengo move
Official statement expected soon for Andreas Pereira from Man United to Flamengo on permanent deal. Fee confirmed, €10.5m plus 25% sell on clause. 🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 10, 2022
Flamengo are just waiting for final details on paperworks then it will be signed. pic.twitter.com/pUfGAQaAny