Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid add Arsenal full-back Tierney to list of targets

Inter Miami have signed U.S. youth international CJ dos Santos from Benfica, the club announced.

The goalkeeper signs a deal that runs through 2024 with club options in 2025 and 2026, having made his name with the U.S. at the U-17 and U-20 levels.

“CJ is a gifted young goalkeeper with really good feet. His distribution and reading of the game are very strong for a young keeper and we’re excited to bring him onboard and help further his development. He’ll come in and add competition to a strong goalkeeper unit,” said Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson.