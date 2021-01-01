Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve & Spurs consider Di Maria bid

Juve & Spurs consider Di Maria bid
The Argentine is a fixture in Pochettino's PSG line-up
Juventus and Tottenham are both interested in signing Angel Di Maria, according to Don Balon.
The Argentine, who knows Spurs boss Jose Mourinho well from his Real Madrid days, is nevertheless considered a key part of the Paris Saint-Germain set-up by Mauricio Pochettino, who has started his compatriot in the club's last four outings.
Tevez weighs up Boca future
Boca Juniors star Carlos Tevez is considering his options following his side's Copa Libertadores exit, reports Infobae.
The striker's contract expires in June, but he could walk away before then or even retire from football altogether in the coming days.
Benatia set for Serie A return
Mehdi Benatia is set to join Parma in Serie A from Al-Duhail on loan with obligation to buy. The deal will be completed next week - Parma will also sign Andrea Conti from AC Milan. 🇲🇦 @DiMarzio @SkySport @Kyle_J_Krause #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2021
Allardyce predicts '250 enquiries' for West Brom
West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce is anticipating a whirlwind of transfer talk for his side in January.
The Baggies will make "maybe 250 enquiries", Allardyce said, per BBC Sport, in the hope of signing "three or four good players".
Fenerbahce confirm Ozil arrival in Turkey
Mesut Özil İstanbul'da! 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/tSyivOA8Em— Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) January 17, 2021