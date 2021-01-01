Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak

Man Utd to move for Atletico goalkeeper Oblak (90min)
Slovenia star ready to move to Old Trafford
Manchester United are eager to sign Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid, 90min claims.
The Red Devils have long been interested in the Slovenia international and he is open to making the switch to Old Trafford this summer.
Tuchel warns Chelsea strikers replacements could be on the way
Thomas Tuchel has said the next two months are important for his forwards to show that Chelsea don't need to enter the transfer market in the summer.
Dortmund striker Erling Haaland tops Chelsea's shortlist this summer but it is thought that Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also tracking the Norwegian forward.
Rangers lead Coulibaly race
Rangers are at the front of the queue to sign Senou Coulibaly from Dijon this summer.
Foot Mercato says the Scottish champions and Huddersfield are among the teams looking to sign the 26-year-old, while there are Premier League teams looking at him, too.
Atletico close to Arezo signing
Atletico Madrid are close to signing Uruguayan sensation Matias Arezo, Mundo Deportivo reports.
The Spanish side are nearing an agreement with River Plate and plan on sending him on loan to Penarol until he finally joins Diego Simeone’s team in July.
Balogun extends Rangers contract
Leon Balogun has signed a new deal with Rangers.
The Nigeria international is tied to the Scottish champions until 2022 after agreeing to a 12-month extension.