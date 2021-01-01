Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea target Lukaku deal

Matt Jarvis announces his retirement
Just wanted to write something to sum up what a privilege it has been to play this magical game we all love the past 18 years! It’s been such an incredible journey but sadly this is the time to stop! Thank you! 🙏🏻@TheGillsFC @Wolves @WestHam @WFCOfficial @wokingfc @England pic.twitter.com/JDgP9gqEA2— Matt Jarvis (@MrMattJarvis) May 30, 2021
Burnley to move for Liverpool defender Phillips
Burnley are ready to move for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, who impressed as the Reds suffered an injury crisis this season.
Despite his strong displays, Jurgen Klopp is seeking alternatives and as such, the Clarets are seeking to sign Phillips, the Daily Mail reports.
Henry returns to Belgium backroom team for Euro 2020
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has re-joined the Belgium backroom team for this summer’s European Championship.
Benzema tips Mbappe for Real Madrid move
Karim Benzema has backed France international team-mate Kylian Mbappe to one day play for Real Madrid.
Chelsea eye Lukaku swoop (The Guardian)
Blues aiming for Inter centre-forward
Chelsea see Inter striker Romelu Lukaku as an ideal addition to their squad as they bid to win the Premier League next year.
The Guardian reports that Lukaku is considering his future in Serie A following the departure of Antonio Conte.
Neuhaus to stay at Gladbach amid Bayern interest
Florian Neuhaus will spend one more year at Borussia Monchengladbach before heading to Bayern in 2022, Bild reports.
The midfielder played 25 times for Gladbach in the Bundesliga last term and scored five goals.