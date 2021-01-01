Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea target Lukaku deal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Romelu Lukaku Inter 2020-21
Matt Jarvis announces his retirement

2021-05-30T23:30:00Z

Former Wolves and West Ham winger Matt Jarvis has retired.

Burnley to move for Liverpool defender Phillips

2021-05-30T22:55:00Z

Burnley are ready to move for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, who impressed as the Reds suffered an injury crisis this season.

Despite his strong displays, Jurgen Klopp is seeking alternatives and as such, the Clarets are seeking to sign Phillips, the Daily Mail reports.

Henry returns to Belgium backroom team for Euro 2020

2021-05-30T22:42:40Z

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has re-joined the Belgium backroom team for this summer’s European Championship.

Thierry Henry Montreal 2020
Benzema tips Mbappe for Real Madrid move

2021-05-30T22:25:30Z

Karim Benzema has backed France international team-mate Kylian Mbappe to one day play for Real Madrid.

Chelsea eye Lukaku swoop (The Guardian)

2021-05-30T22:11:59Z

Blues aiming for Inter centre-forward

Chelsea see Inter striker Romelu Lukaku as an ideal addition to their squad as they bid to win the Premier League next year.

The Guardian reports that Lukaku is considering his future in Serie A following the departure of Antonio Conte. 

Neuhaus to stay at Gladbach amid Bayern interest

2021-05-30T22:00:00Z

Florian Neuhaus will spend one more year at Borussia Monchengladbach before heading to Bayern in 2022, Bild reports.

The midfielder played 25 times for Gladbach in the Bundesliga last term and scored five goals.