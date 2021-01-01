Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sancho set for Man Utd medical

England star set to take final steps to Old Trafford

Jadon Sancho will complete his Manchester United medical this week ahead of his post-Euro 2020 holiday, says The Sun.

The Borrusia Dorrmund attacker's move to Old Trafford is all but complete, and the finishing touches could be put on the swap this week as the England attacker returns from international duty.

Sancho featured off the bench in the final minutes of the Three Lions' penalty shootout defeat to Italy on Sunday, after helping Gareth Southgate's side reach a first major final for over half a century.