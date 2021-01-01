Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Fernandinho could leave Man City with Aguero

Manchester United enter the summer with £534.8m (€626m/$736m) football net debt, reports the Manchester Evening News, with ownership borrowing around £500m since 2005 and paying out £837m in interest.

While it remains unclear how the debt will impact spending in future windows - future TV deals could help alleviate some of the financial crunch - it's something to keep in mind as the Red Devils are linked to some of Europe's most expensive players.