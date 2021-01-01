Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Hakimi set to complete PSG move

Netherlands stars Donyell Malen and Denzel Dumfries are set to depart PSV this summer, the club have admitted.

Speaking to NOS, boss Roger Schmidt said: "It has been clear to me for some time that Donyell and Denzel are likely to leave. Actually last summer.

“I also take it into account and if they do stay, that is great.

"But we have to prepare ourselves that we will have to play without both next season.”