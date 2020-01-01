Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to offer Messi 10-year contract

manager Frank Lampard has insisted Olivier Giroud is a major part of his plans after the striker sent the Blues into the last 16 with a late winner at .

Serhou Guirassy looked to have rescued a point for the side when he cancelled out Callum Hudson-Odoi's first-half opener in the 85th minute at Roazhon Park.

But Giroud, who came on as a second-half substitute, would have the last word as he netted a header in stoppage time to give Chelsea a 2-1 win.

