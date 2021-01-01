Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham set £175m Kane price tag

Spurs set £175m Kane price tag
The club expects to keep hold of the striker this summer
Tottenham are set to keep hold of Harry Kane this summer after setting a £175 million ($242m) price tag for the England star, according to The Sun.
Spurs are unwilling to sell to a Premier League rival, despite prior links to Manchester City and Manchester United.
Kane, meanwhile, is open to staying with Spurs, his boyhood club, as they continue their pursuit of a much-needed trophy.
Iheanacho set for new Leicester deal
Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho is expected to sign a new contract with the club, reports the Daily Mail.
The Nigerian striker, who was recently named the Premier League's player of the month, has a year left on his current deal.
Head coach Brendan Rodgers is confident that the club will keep hold of the forward with a deal set to come together in the near future.
Orlando City holding out for $20 million for Dike
Orlando City will hold out for $20 million (£14m) as Premier League clubs circle to sign Daryl Dike, reports the Orlando Sentinel.
Dike has scored five times in 12 league matches while on loan at Barnsley, earning interest from the Premier League in the process.
But Orlando have set a price, and would be fine pairing Dike with new signing Alexandre Pato.
MLS veteran Sanchez signs with Rio Grande Valley
MLS veteran Vicente Sanchez has signed with Rio Grande Valley FC, the club announced.
Sanchez, who originally came to MLS in 2013, will come out of retirement to play while also serving as a member of the coaching staff.
“It is very difficult to say things about Vicente Sánchez with a few words,” said Wilmer Cabrera, head coach and sporting director. “His unbelievable and outstanding soccer career and his quality as a person will become a great addition to our coaching staff, and especially to the locker room for our players.
"Also, I’m sure the fans will enjoy his performances on the pitch!”
Tuchel not desperate for summer overhaul at Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel says he isn't too worried about the transfer window as he is more than happy with his current squad with Chelsea.
Chelsea have thrived since Tuchel took over but, despite some potential exits this summer, the manager doesn't foresee a major overhaul.
Inter Miami eye Dutch goalkeeper
Inter Miami are looking to sign Feyenoord goalkeeper Nick Marsman, according to Votebel International.
The 30-year-old goalkeeper is out of contract this summer and is eyeing a move to MLS.
He has previously featured for FC Utrecht and FC Twente and played for the Dutch national team up to the U-20 level.