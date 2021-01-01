Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City willing to sell Bernardo Silva

QPR extend Austin
🙌 Announce @chazaustin10! #QPR | #AnnounceAustin— QPR FC (@QPR) June 2, 2021
Villa eye Smith-Rowe
Aston Villa continue to monitor the status of Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe in hopes he will soon become available, according to The Telegraph.
The 20-year-old is still waiting on a new contract from the Gunners and would have plenty of interested suitors if his demands are not met.
£10m Batshuayi drawing Premier League interest
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is almost certain to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, and at least one top-half Premier League club is interested in signing him, writes football.london.
That unnamed team would need to pay at least £10 million for the forward, who spent 2020-21 on loan at Crystal Palace.
Swiss attacker loaned to Vitesse
Julian von Moos has been loaned to Vitesse from Basel, the club announced on its official website.
Von Moos, 20, is billed as a versatile attacker who can play multiple positions across the front line.
"With Julian we get access to a talented player who is multifunctional in attacking terms," said technical director Johannes Spors. "Furthermore, I am pleased with the fact that we have been able to sign another player before the [preseason] preparation starts.”
Former Norwich star re-signs with Cambridge
🚨 NEW CONTRACT! 🚨 Wes Hoolahan has signed a new one-year contract with the U's. ✍️ 💛🖤 #CamUTD— Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) June 2, 2021
Gillingham clinch Lee signing
𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 🗞️ | #Gills have clinched the signing of @OllyLee7 on a permanent basis ahead of the 2021-22 season. ✍️#WelcomeBackOlly 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yS2Ph3kbFR— Gillingham FC (@TheGillsFC) June 2, 2021
Man City willing to sell Bernardo (The Telegraph)
The midfielder could be used to raise funds to bolster the squad in other areas
Manchester City are willing to sell Bernardo Silva this summer as they consider switching out his creativity for more of a pure goalscorer, writes The Telegraph.
While Bernardo has been an important figure under Pep Guardiola, the squad features an abundance of playmakers in the attacking midfield and wing areas. However, the team is rather thin up front and the departure of Sergio Aguero could further strain the strike force.
As a result, Bernardo could be sold to another big European club with the transfer fee then immediately reinvested by Manchester City into a star striker such as Erling Haaland.